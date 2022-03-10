This Classic One-Piece Swimsuit Complements Nearly Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season is going to be here before we know it — in fact, for some of Us, it’s arriving sooner than expected. Maybe you have a vacation on the calendar or live in an area where it’s already warm enough to hit the beach or pool. Naturally, we’re all pumped for the warmer weather, but we may not be as excited to strip down into a bathing suit.

Fact: There’s no reason to be worried about swimsuit season. Avoid ramping up your workouts or starting an unhealthy crash diet — the only important thing is that you feel like your best self, and if a garment will help you get there, a style that complements your figure is the way to go. All you need is a great bathing suit like this one from RXRXCOCO! It has the right details that work for so many different body types, and over 12,000 Amazon shoppers agree that it’s one of the best options to buy.

Get the RXRXCOCO Women’s V Neck One Piece Ruched Swimsuit for prices starting at $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This simple one-piece isn’t a particularly groundbreaking vibe, but it’s a tried-and-true look that we keep going back to. The lower half is cut in a classic bikini style, while the neckline has a plunging V with removable cups. There are two thin spaghetti straps the hold the suit up — plus, they’re adjustable in the back so the perfect fit is only a few tweaks away.

The standout feature on the swimsuit is the ruching, which extends from underneath the bust down through the tummy area. The extra fabric can help streamline your silhouette and give you a slimmer aesthetic, which is a reason many reviewers claim they’re obsessed with this bathing suit! The look may be simple, but the details make it a must-have ahead of the summer season. You’ll be able to step out with all of the confidence in the world when you have this bathing suit in your arsenal!

