This Body Lotion Could Give You Both a Gradual Tan and Firmer Skin

It’s February and that means it’s winter in many parts of the world. The sun doesn’t shine as strongly as it does in the summer, and when you add in the cold weather, it doesn’t create good conditions for sun tanning. Unless you can go on a tropical vacation this time of year, chances are your skin is looking a little pale.

Aside from it being winter, getting a natural tan has been proven to do a fair amount of damage to the skin. It may cause premature signs of aging and potentially get as serious as developing melanoma. But we do love the look of a tan, and thankfully products have been developed so we can get that sun-kissed look without the exposure to harmful UV rays! There are so many sunless tanning products you can buy, but we may have found our top pick with this lotion from COOLA. It’s not just a product that could gradually give you a tan — it may also firm up the skin to give you a smoother and slimmer look!

Get the COOLA® Suncare Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion with free shipping for $46 at Nordstrom!

This product claims to give you a touch of bronzy color after just a couple of hours of wear. If you want just that touch of color, you only need to apply it once. For a deeper tan, use it two or three times to get your desired results. For the best, most even tan, make sure you exfoliate your skin well before applying the lotion. Overall, the process of tanning your body with this product is super easy.

After showering and exfoliating, take some lotion and massage quarter-sized amounts all over your body in circular motions. Make sure you let your skin dry before putting on clothing to avoid unwanted stains. This is the perfect time to put on a face mask, paint your nails or watch an episode of your latest TV show obsession!

The lotion should take about eight hours to fully develop, so you shouldn’t shower before that time elapses. This is a great nighttime ritual you can do, and by the time you wake up, you’ll look like you just came back from a trip to the Bahamas! Shoppers note that this is one of the better gradual tanning lotions they’ve tried and that they’re already picking up their second tube. We’re completely sold and adding this to our carts right now!

