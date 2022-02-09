Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you discover a celebrity for the first time and you instantly want to know everything about them and channel just about everything they do? Many people are having that moment with Sydney Sweeney right now. The actress has made memorable appearances in shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, but lately, she’s gaining major recognition for her work as Cassie in Euphoria!

Because of her recent burst in popularity, we were inspired to revisit a video Sweeney recorded back in 2021 revealing some of her favorite beauty products. We were thrilled to see some seriously affordable faves on the list, including this cream that doubles at a primer!

Get the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Sweeney revealed her guide to sensitive skincare and soft glam on Vogue’s YouTube channel, and we carefully took notes. We were extremely intrigued when it came time to moisturize. “Next, I’m going to use this face cream,” she said, showing her tube of this Embryolisse moisturizer. “It is one of the only creams that I’ve found that helps my skin keep makeup in place. I actually like using a quite, like a nice, generous dab,” she continued, before massaging it into both her face and neck.

How excited were we when we found the same cream under $30 on Amazon? You can only imagine! And the more we learned about this iconic French moisturizer, the more we adored it. We can see why Sweeney loves it for sensitive skin, as it contains simple and gentle yet totally powerful ingredients. It’s formulated with moisturizing soy proteins, soothing aloe vera, softening shea butter and even protective beeswax to help shield skin from free radicals!

This cream claims to nourish skin, leaving it calm, soft, supple and comfortable. It may also plump and smooth your complexion. The description mentions how it can be used as a primer to prep skin for makeup, as Sweeney likes to do, but it also mentions that you can try it as a wash-off mask as well! Such a good idea, especially if your skin is feeling super dry and/or irritated.

If you want to start smaller, you can grab a 1.01 fl oz version on the same Amazon page for $16, but the 2.54 fl oz version is definitely a better deal — and there’s nothing we love more than a good deal on a phenomenal product!

