Gwyneth Paltrow Swears by These Hydrating Eye Masks for ‘Special Occasions’

When we’re tired, our eyes are the first to show it. Sometimes even when we’re not tired, the creases, dryness, dark circles and puffiness around our eyes makes us look exhausted. Isn’t it the worst when you’re feeling good about your look and someone says to you, “You look tired”?

We want to be sure that whenever we’re really putting effort into our look or know photos will be taken that our perpetually tired eyes aren’t going to bring us down. Concealer is great, but it needs a nice, nourished base to be its smoothest and most effective. That means we’re reaching for a pair of eye masks first!

Get the Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks (10-Pack) for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know these eye masks are the way to go when our eyes need some serious T.L.C. because they’re also Gwyneth Paltrow’s pick! In a Beauty Secrets video she shot for Vogue in 2021, she specifically said she loves to use them for “special occasions,” such as before photo shoots or important meetings and after rough nights.

These eye masks are a luxury skincare buy from celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. You don’t necessarily need an entire face full of luxury creams and serums, but something small like this that you can grab whenever the day calls for it is not to be underestimated. These bio-cellulose eye masks are made in France and are drenched in a milky serum featuring a prebiotic complex, hyaluronic acid, camelina oil and almond oil. After one use, skin could appear hydrated, soothed, firmed and nourished as the masks work to reinforce your natural moisture barrier!

Knowing that Paltrow loves them, it doesn’t surprise Us that these masks are also a clean beauty buy. They’re made with natural ingredients and feature no parabens, sulfates, petrochemicals, phthalates, GMOs or synthetic fragrances or dyes. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free!

To use these eye masks, start with clean skin and peel off the mesh linings on either side of each patch. Apply under your eye and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Paltrow sometimes uses Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar while hers are on, but you could also try a jade roller or gua sha if you have either. Dispose of the masks after time is up and pat the excess serum gently into skin. Done — and ready for your close-up!

