Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some skin damage just feels irreversible. We give up on it after some time. It’s been years and years — it’s clearly going to last forever at this point. We accept it, but we’re not happy about it. We secretly dream of clear, bright skin, but when we look in the mirror the same dark spots and scars are always there.

We’ve considered highly expensive, professional procedures before, but it’s hard to justify the cost — especially when the healing process can be rough and the results aren’t necessarily guaranteed or permanent. We’d prefer to just buy a product we can use at home, but so many have failed us in the past. This cream, however, might just be the one to make the impossible a realistic possibility again!

Get the Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Clear Fx Skin Brightening Cream for $107 at Dermstore! Subscribe to save 15%!

A few years ago, the ever-talented Drew Barrymore featured Obagi’s Nu-Derm Fx products on her Instagram as part of one of her famous #beautyjunkieweek posts. The photo included two bottles of this cream, plus one more product from the line, available here.

Her caption read, “I am a long time fan of Obagi Medical. 3 Clear is a gentle little lightener and Number 5 Blender can be combined to dilute retinols. The whole line and collection has been around for many many years, and it is a staple of dermatologists. I am a long time fan. They have a ton of products. Maybe seek it out and see if there is anything that is suitable for you. Skin is so important for me and this powerful but attainable line is very effective!”

Get the Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Clear Fx Skin Brightening Cream for $107 at Dermstore! Subscribe to save 15%!

This corrective cream is designed to lighten dark spots, sun spots, melasma and acne scars, leaving skin bright, smooth and even. It features arbutin, which may prevent the production of tyrosinase, the enzyme in the skin responsible for melanin production that leads to sunspots. It also has lactic acid to help even out the skin tone as well as vitamins C and E which may brighten, reduce inflammation, boost collagen production and help strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier!

Reviewers say they “can’t live without” this cream, noting that if they keep using it, they “may not need makeup anymore.” They say it’s repairing damage they’ve had for decades — since the ‘90s! One even said that after their dermatologist recommended laser treatment, they tried this cream instead and one bottle has already “cut the dark patches on [their] skin in half”!

As you can see, these products are numbered. As Barrymore mentioned, they’re from a skincare system by Obagi, so if you want more from the line in your beauty routine, make sure to check out more from the brand on Dermstore. You can always just start with this powerful little game-changer though!

Get the Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Clear Fx Skin Brightening Cream for $107 at Dermstore! Subscribe to save 15%!

Looking for something else? Shop more Obagi here and check out more brightening skincare products at Dermstore here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!