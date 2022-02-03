Galentine’s Plans? Come Bearing Gifts With This Adorable Lip Gloss Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s been 11 long years since Galentine’s Day first made its triumphant debut on Parks and Recreation, and we’ve been celebrating it ever since! Sure, we may have been toasting Galentine’s in a different form before it had an official name, but there’s no question that the festivities have grown bigger and better every year.

If you want to impress your friends and give them a little treat to celebrate, come with a bottle of wine in tow and this adorable lip gloss set from Kopari! It’s the perfect token of appreciation to show your besties how much they mean to you.

Get the Limited Edition Bubble Gum Lip Kit with free shipping for $30 at Kopari!

This is a limited-edition trio of glosses that are available in three new flavors — strawberry, grape and bubblegum! The formula of the bestselling gloss has stayed the same with the addition of these sweet flavors that are totally fitting for Galentine’s Day festivities. With the set, you will receive one clear gloss, one peachy pink tinted gloss and one light berry gloss — all wrapped up in the most fabulous packaging!

You can purchase the set for all of your friends, or simply split up the glosses to give one or two to each person in your group. Glosses like these are such an ideal gift, as our purses all need another gloss to carry around. They always come in handy, especially with the harsh winter months wreaking havoc on our pouts. Kopari’s glosses are incredibly popular because of how intensely hydrating they are, so you know this set is a win!

Get the Limited Edition Bubble Gum Lip Kit with free shipping for $30 at Kopari!

These glosses will provide plenty of shine without the uncomfortable sticky feeling of similar lip products on the market. You can wear them alone or use them on top of a lipstick to create a fiercely glossy aesthetic. We also adore applying glosses like these over matte lipsticks for a fresh finish! This specific set won’t be around forever, which makes it an even more appropriate to give for Galentine’s Day! If you’re looking to treat your BFF or group of friends to something special this year, these glosses are the way to go. Plus, you can keep one to treat yourself as well!

See it: Get the Limited Edition Bubble Gum Lip Kit with free shipping for $30 at Kopari!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the incredible skincare available from Kopari here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!