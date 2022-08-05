The Best Face Creams for Supple Skin

Top 5

Your skin can become dry and dull via various everyday factors such as cold weather. If you find yourself constantly thinking about how dead your skin looks, you should consider investing in a face cream that suits your needs. Trust us, even people that have extremely simple skin care routines will benefit from regular use of a moisturizing product. 

Not only is this skin care product a great self-care gift to give to yourself, but it is also a perfect gift to give for any occasion. Even your tough-to-please mother-in-law will be impressed with this Mother’s Day gift. But how can you determine what moisturizer will suit all your needs? We’ve put together this helpful guide to help you choose a face cream that makes your skin feel smooth and healthy.

Comparing the Top Face Creams of 2022

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream – Best Overall

This face cream from CeraVe is best suited for people with dry skin. It uses fast-working technology that will keep your skin moisturized for up to 24 hours. The product’s inclusion of three ceramides makes it a powerhouse amongst other skin care products. It is also non-comedogenic, which helps reduce the likelihood of pimples or acne development, making it an ideal option for acne-prone and combination skin-type. 

Key Features

This moisturizer is a great choice for an everyday product, as it is considered a gentle daily moisturizer that can be used on your face, body, or hands. This pick is our favorite overall because of its longevity and versatility. 

Pros
  • No harsh fragrance 
  • Won’t make you feel greasy
  • Made with essential lipids
Cons
  • The product can feel heavy

Loreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Cream – Runner-Up

The Loreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Cream is a moisturizer that is packed full of helpful skin care agents: vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients all work in conjunction with each other to leave your skin feeling its best. With regular use, this option will reduce common signs of aging such as fine lines and saggy skin. 

Key Features

As an additional benefit, this product also contains SPF. You will never have to worry about accidentally leaving the house with sunscreen again! We chose this pick as our runner-up option because it is perfect for users that want an anti-aging moisturizer with added benefits.

Pros
  • Keeps wrinkles at bay
  • Can double as a makeup primer
  • Built-in SPF 30
Cons
  • The fragrance can irritate skin

Neutrogena Rapid Tone Evening Face Cream – Best for Dark Spots

Are you looking for a cream that will work against pesky dark spots? If so, this pick from Neutrogena will be your new favorite skin care product. The retinol and vitamin C in the cream will brighten your skin and improve skin texture. Not only will this option work on evening out your skin tone, but it will also use hyaluronic acid to make your skin look youthful and fresh.

 

Key Features

Not only is this option full of helpful ingredients, but is also free of harmful parabens that can irritate your skin. Overall, this is the best pick for users that struggle with discoloration and sensitive skin.

Pros
  • Attacks fine lines
  • Will brighten skin
  • UV protection included
Cons
  • Can only be used at night

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue – Best Gel

This face cream from Garnier is most suited for dry skin types that are in need of a moisture boost. This product is made to have a unique gel-like consistency that feels weightless on your skin. It is also completely oil-free, which makes it perfect for skin that is prone to becoming oily.

 

Key Features

The product utilizes Antioxidant Fruit Water and other moisturizing ingredients to help your skin feel its best. This product works 24 hours around the clock to ensure that your skin stays looking and feeling soft and bouncy. It shows the best results when it is used twice daily after a cleanser. 

Pros
  • The gel texture is lightweight 
  • Protects skin barrier 
  • Won’t make skin feel oily
  • Moisturizes for 24 hours
Cons
  • A strong scent can irritate the skin

Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Cream – Best Defense

This cream from Elizabeth Arden is ideal for people with mixed or dry skin. It is high in emollients that moisturize your skin, making it visibly smoother over time. These moisturizing properties work together to create a defensive skin barrier against harmful pollutants. 

Key Features

The delicate cream is full of retinyl palmitate and a vitamin A derivative that modifies your skin’s texture and locks in moisture. This option is also great for reducing fine lines and refining your skin’s natural beauty.

Pros
  • Defends against pollution
  • Has a light texture
  • Absorbs quickly into the skin 
Cons
  • Not budget-friendly 

Finding Your Next Face Cream: A Buying Guide

Face creams are available in a wide range of smells, textures, sizes, and, more importantly, skin benefits. So, how should you select the best one for your skin type? Consider the factors provided below to ensure that you are choosing the most appropriate option for you.

How To Choose the Best Skin Cream for Your Skin Type

Skin type

The first step in selecting a face cream and building a skin care regimen is determining your skin type. Is your skin normal, oily, dry, or a combination type? For example, if you notice that your skin is frequently flaky, you may suffer from dry skin. You’ll also want to consider other details such as how frequently you get acne or if your skin is sensitive to features such as added fragrance. When it comes to selecting a face cream, answering these questions can assist you in making a well-informed purchase.

Texture

Another factor to consider is the texture of the cream, which depends on your specific skin type. Normal skin needs a light, non-greasy moisturizer, but dry skin needs a heavier face cream that is more likely to “lock in” moisture and keep your face hydrated all day long. Take note of the product’s texture in the bottle and how it feels on your face after use. People with combination skin types might need to apply heavier face cream in the dry areas of their face and a lightweight one in the oily t-zone area.

Scent

The scent is a critical aspect of the face cream you choose because you’ll be applying your face cream right next to your nose. For that reason alone, going to a store where you may try on different types of moisturizers or at least be allowed to open the bottles to get a sniff is worthwhile. Also, if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, stay away from creams that include fragrances or perfumes. These extra ingredients can wreak havoc on skin types that are already prone to irritation.

SPF

As you are most likely aware, using sunscreen is a critical component of a good skin care regimen. The most effective defense against the sun’s ultraviolet radiation is the daily use of sunscreen; that’s where your face cream may help. Go for a product with an SPF of 15 or higher and use it as instructed every day. This not only helps keep your skin moisturized, but continuous use of sunscreen will also decrease common signs of aging.

Ingredients

Even if the label of a skincare product looks to be completely incomprehensible, reading it closely may reveal a great deal about the product. Consider skin care products that have been “allergy tested” (which means they are less likely to cause allergic reactions) and that are “non-comedogenic” (they will be less likely to block pores). While these labels do not ensure that the face cream will not irritate your skin, they are an excellent place to start for most people.

Finding the right cream might be difficult. Consumers frequently have to experiment until they figure out what works well for them. Therefore, following these instructions can save up your time and the trouble of trial and error.

People Also Asked

Q: What is the significance of using a face cream?

A: Using a good face cream can aid in preventing and treating dry skin. It also protects sensitive skin and improves skin texture. Moreover, daily use of face cream can assist in hydration, making your skin healthier and smoother.

Q: Can I give someone face cream as a gift?

A: If you know the recipient’s favorite skin care product and if they enjoy receiving it as a gift, giving them a face cream is perfectly acceptable. And, of course, it’s impossible to ignore all of the high-value gift packages available on the market.

Q: When is the best time to use face cream?

A: The best time to use a face cream is in the morning after you’ve washed your face and before you go to sleep. Winter is typically the only time people see moisturizing their skin as a need; however, your skin needs to be moisturized year-round.

Q: Does oily skin need moisturizing?

A: Regardless of your skin type, you need to moisturize it often to keep it healthy. Regular use of face cream is necessary for the skin to enhance its texture and keep it plump. You can use an oil-free face cream if your skin is oily so that it doesn’t appear greasy and shiny.

Q: What is the purpose of face cream?

A: It is important to use a face cream to maintain the moisture level of your skin, which can assist in eliminating wrinkles, age spots, other fine lines, and wrinkle-like creases. Face creams also act as a protective shield between your skin and external elements.

Q: Do all face creams protect against UV rays?

A: Using a face cream with broad-spectrum SPF is a fantastic approach to ensuring that your skin is safeguarded from the sun’s harmful UV radiation. Unsecured sun exposure can hasten the appearance of classic indications of skin aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.

