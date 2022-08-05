The Best Face Creams for Supple Skin

Not only is this skin care product a great self-care gift to give to yourself, but it is also a perfect gift to give for any occasion. Even your tough-to-please mother-in-law will be impressed with this Mother’s Day gift. But how can you determine what moisturizer will suit all your needs? We’ve put together this helpful guide to help you choose a face cream that makes your skin feel smooth and healthy.
Comparing the Top Face Creams of 2022
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream – Best Overall
Key Features
This moisturizer is a great choice for an everyday product, as it is considered a gentle daily moisturizer that can be used on your face, body, or hands. This pick is our favorite overall because of its longevity and versatility.
- No harsh fragrance
- Won’t make you feel greasy
- Made with essential lipids
- The product can feel heavy
Loreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Cream – Runner-Up
Key Features
As an additional benefit, this product also contains SPF. You will never have to worry about accidentally leaving the house with sunscreen again! We chose this pick as our runner-up option because it is perfect for users that want an anti-aging moisturizer with added benefits.
- Keeps wrinkles at bay
- Can double as a makeup primer
- Built-in SPF 30
- The fragrance can irritate skin
Neutrogena Rapid Tone Evening Face Cream – Best for Dark Spots
Key Features
Not only is this option full of helpful ingredients, but is also free of harmful parabens that can irritate your skin. Overall, this is the best pick for users that struggle with discoloration and sensitive skin.
- Attacks fine lines
- Will brighten skin
- UV protection included
- Can only be used at night
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue – Best Gel
Key Features
The product utilizes Antioxidant Fruit Water and other moisturizing ingredients to help your skin feel its best. This product works 24 hours around the clock to ensure that your skin stays looking and feeling soft and bouncy. It shows the best results when it is used twice daily after a cleanser.
- The gel texture is lightweight
- Protects skin barrier
- Won’t make skin feel oily
- Moisturizes for 24 hours
- A strong scent can irritate the skin
Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Cream – Best Defense
Key Features
The delicate cream is full of retinyl palmitate and a vitamin A derivative that modifies your skin’s texture and locks in moisture. This option is also great for reducing fine lines and refining your skin’s natural beauty.
- Defends against pollution
- Has a light texture
- Absorbs quickly into the skin
- Not budget-friendly
Finding Your Next Face Cream: A Buying Guide
How To Choose the Best Skin Cream for Your Skin Type
Skin type
The first step in selecting a face cream and building a skin care regimen is determining your skin type. Is your skin normal, oily, dry, or a combination type? For example, if you notice that your skin is frequently flaky, you may suffer from dry skin. You’ll also want to consider other details such as how frequently you get acne or if your skin is sensitive to features such as added fragrance. When it comes to selecting a face cream, answering these questions can assist you in making a well-informed purchase.
Texture
Another factor to consider is the texture of the cream, which depends on your specific skin type. Normal skin needs a light, non-greasy moisturizer, but dry skin needs a heavier face cream that is more likely to “lock in” moisture and keep your face hydrated all day long. Take note of the product’s texture in the bottle and how it feels on your face after use. People with combination skin types might need to apply heavier face cream in the dry areas of their face and a lightweight one in the oily t-zone area.
Scent
The scent is a critical aspect of the face cream you choose because you’ll be applying your face cream right next to your nose. For that reason alone, going to a store where you may try on different types of moisturizers or at least be allowed to open the bottles to get a sniff is worthwhile. Also, if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, stay away from creams that include fragrances or perfumes. These extra ingredients can wreak havoc on skin types that are already prone to irritation.
SPF
As you are most likely aware, using sunscreen is a critical component of a good skin care regimen. The most effective defense against the sun’s ultraviolet radiation is the daily use of sunscreen; that’s where your face cream may help. Go for a product with an SPF of 15 or higher and use it as instructed every day. This not only helps keep your skin moisturized, but continuous use of sunscreen will also decrease common signs of aging.
Ingredients
Even if the label of a skincare product looks to be completely incomprehensible, reading it closely may reveal a great deal about the product. Consider skin care products that have been “allergy tested” (which means they are less likely to cause allergic reactions) and that are “non-comedogenic” (they will be less likely to block pores). While these labels do not ensure that the face cream will not irritate your skin, they are an excellent place to start for most people.
Finding the right cream might be difficult. Consumers frequently have to experiment until they figure out what works well for them. Therefore, following these instructions can save up your time and the trouble of trial and error.
