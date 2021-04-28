21 Photogenic Swimsuit Cover-Ups to Stun in This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The easiest way to elevate your swimwear look is to throw on a stylish cover-up before you hit the shores. Cover-ups aren’t just a functional fashion piece to rock over your bikini once your tanning session or beach day are through — they also look amazing in pictures!

If you’re having a girls getaway or celebrating a long overdue occasion, a photo shoot is in order — and you’ll want the best cover-ups available for your al fresco Instagrams. Keep reading to see our favorite kimonos, tunics and sarongs, and prepare to take your swimsuit game to new heights!

Our 21 Favorite Swimsuit Cover-Ups for Summer

Long, Flowy Maxi-Style Cover-Ups

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This chiffon cover-up from Ailunsnika comes in tons of amazing prints. You’ll be the belle of the beach!

2. We Also Love: This sarong from Eicolorte can be worn as a loose knotted skirt, or you can twist it into an adorable midi dress!

3. We Also Love: Wear this see-through chiffon Ekouaer cover-up over your favorite matching bikini for the ultimate summertime Insta pic!

4. We Also Love: The touches of crochet on this long Bsubseach maxi give it a boho-chic feel!

5. We Also Love: Any one of these seriously colorful cover-ups from Bsubseach will result in a show-stopping look!

6. We Also Love: Adding this tie-waist maxi beach skirt from LIENRIDY will turn a basic bikini into an elegant ensemble!

7. We Also Love: This absolutely stunning kaftan from Bsubseach is another goddess-worthy cover-up!

8. We Also Love: The colorful paisley print look of this ultra-flowy Dokotoo kimono will kick a simple suit up a notch.

Shorter, Tunic-Style Cover-Ups

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers are obsessed with the tassel details all along the hem of this tunic cover-up from Yincro!

10. We Also Love: You’re going to feel like royalty in this elegant striped tunic from ADOME!

11. We Also Love: This Ekouaer tunic is another classy cover-up that will always look stylish layered over any type of bathing suit!

12. We Also Love: The vibrant neon colors on this open-front Barlver kimono immediately caught our attention — we’re loving the bold attitude!

13. We Also Love: This tunic dress from Loritta has the daintiest touches of crochet lace that spice up the look with some boho flair!

14. We Also Love: The modest look of this tunic from Ekouaer has made it a bestseller on Amazon!

15. We Also Love: You can wear this button-down cover-up from Zoye Chen as a dress to the beach, or as a casual top with some jeans for a brunch date!

16. We Also Love: Looking to turn major heads? This crochet cover-up from CUPSHE was made for you!

17. We Also Love: The pom-pom trimming on this otherwise basic tunic dress from Adreamly totally sends it over the moon!

18. We Also Love: This knit crochet cover-up from Wander Agio is a breezy option to throw on after a long day of soaking up the sun and the waves!

19. We Also Love: You can wear this Ekouaer cover-up in a couple of different ways — as a cute short sarong, a flowy bandeau top or over the shoulders as a shrug!

20. We Also Love: This Adisputent tunic cover-up offers a different take on crochet that we absolutely adore!

21. We Also Love: This Yincro tunic cover-up comes in every fun print that you could possibly imagine!

