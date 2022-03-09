Introducing: The LBD of Your Dreams — Just $32 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing as timeless as an LBD: a little black dress. It’s simply always stylish, always flattering, always a piece that’s going to make you feel like a rockstar. It’s fun exploring different parts of the color wheel, but ultimately, you can never go wrong when a little black dress is in the picture!

Of course, there are many different versions of the LBD. Victoria Beckham inspired Us plenty back in her Posh Spice days, but this is the dress that’s seriously sending our hearts aflutter in the 2020s. It takes simplicity and twists it into elevated brilliance, and it does so for such an affordable price!

Get the XXTAXN Elegant One-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Cocktail Mini Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This isn’t a basic tank dress or spaghetti strap party dress. It actually has an asymmetrical design. One side is sleeveless and strapless, while the other has a long sleeve. This dress is also ruched on one side, creating a flattering effect across the stomach, and has a single slit on one side of the skirt!

This is a mini dress, so the hem reaches to about mid-thigh, the slit reaching to the upper thigh. The material is super stretchy, which is great for something fitted like this, and it’s double-lined to keep it from being see-through. This isn’t the type of piece you can really wear with things layered underneath, so we love knowing that we don’t need to try to squeeze in a slip or anything!

Get the XXTAXN Elegant One-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Cocktail Mini Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

By the way, even though we’re completely sold on the black version of this dress, it comes in five other amazing colors too! Grab it in a coffee brown, a dusty blue, a pale pink, a hot red or a crisp white!

No matter which color you love most, all versions of this dress will look beautiful with a pair of stiletto heels on a night out, wedges or even flat sandals for something a little more casual — maybe a beachside vacation dinner. Grab one for under $35 and let your wardrobe experience its greatness!

Get the XXTAXN Elegant One-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Cocktail Mini Dress for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more form XXTAXN here and check out other black dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!