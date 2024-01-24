Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing quite like returning home from a long day, knowing you can throw on your PJs, make a cup of tea, snuggle on the couch and watch the latest episode of your favorite show (or the Season 28 premiere of The Bachelor). If you’re anything like Us, you look forward to it! But if you’re doing this in an old high school T-shirt and a pair of sweatpants you wish you’d never bought during lockdown, you’re doing it all wrong — the right pair of pajamas can level up your relaxation (and style) game tenfold!

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, there’s no better time to update your bedtime attire. Whether you’re staying in and cooking a nice meal or going out to a fancy dinner, you’ll still end up eager to get into your PJs and crash. Knowing that you’ll come home to these silky satin pajamas will make an already fabulous day with your significant other or pals even better!

Get Swomog Satin Pajamas PJ Set for $17 (originally $41) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

This set has a short-sleeve satin top and matching flowy bottoms. The top has buttons, a matching-colored outline, a front chest pocket and a folded collar which makes your sleepy time look stylish — while a soft elastic waistband keeps the bottoms at an ideal length. It’s a totally fashionable combo! Plus, comfort and fit won’t be an issue — the relaxed design of both the top and bottom garments makes them loose, cozy and suitable for all body types.

A lightweight polyester and spandex blend keeps you cool while you sleep, a lifesaver for those who run hot at night! Even if you choose to wear them during the day around the house (we’re not judging), you’ll be kept perfectly temperate. We love the idea of wearing these pajamas for girls’ nights, family photos, bridal parties as well as for holidays like Valentine’s Day, Christmas and Mother’s Day.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, if you and your significant other do the whole gift thing, this set is the perfect budget-friendly, practical gift to ask for. They will be reminded of your special Valentine’s Day together every night when you change into these pajamas.

Although pink is the most festive color, you can get this set in dozens — yes, we mean dozens — of other hues. Red, white with kiss designs or pink with kiss designs are also strong options. Whichever color you choose, just be sure to wash with cold water and hang to dry. No ironing here!

And don’t just take our word for it; more than 16,000 reviewers give these pajamas a five-star rating. Shoppers adore the soft and silky texture, loose fit and the affordability. We’re adding to cart stat!

