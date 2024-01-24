Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s January, and you know what that means — we’re in the slightly bleak interim between the excitement of the holidays and the anticipation of warming temperatures. It also means that we’re approaching the transitional month of March when it’s difficult to know what to wear; some days feel like the middle of winter, while others feel like spring.

Just as a coat is essential for winter and flip flops are a must for summer, a vest is that transitional weather staple which will carry you through the spring and fall in an effortless fashion. But of course, vests are a hit or miss situation in terms of style, but you’re generally in the clear with a puffer vest. Make that an oversized puffer vest, however, and you instantly elevate your status to fashion queen!

Get the Vimyig Lightweight Puffer Vest Jacket for $36 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

This oversized vest is everything you want in an outerwear item. It offers a stand collar for wind protection, an adjustable drawstring hem, pockets, quilted stitching and lightweight cotton padding. Trendy cap sleeves really seal the deal, keeping you warm without causing you to overheat (a major plus during the spring!). A loose, mid-waist fit makes it extra breathable.

This sleeveless jacket is designed to be ultra-versatile, ideal for daily use and for special occasions. It is easy to dress up or down depending on what you wear underneath, yielding endless — and we mean endless — styling possibilities. (Seriously, this could be another article!)

For an athletic, sporty vibe or a yoga-approved aesthetic, you can rock it unzipped with a long-sleeve compression top, your favorite pair of leggings and white sneakers. If it’s warm enough, you can even pair this sporty look with biker shorts! The intentionally oversized style flatters your shape when worn with tighter-fitting clothes, after all.

For daily wear, we adore the look of this vest with a long-sleeve shirt, wide-leg jeans or cargo pants and layered jewelry. So chic! And if you’re in the mood to dress up, try teaming it with black leather pants, heeled booties and a sparkly clutch. Leaving the vest unzipped shows off your fashionable outfit, but if you’re just trying to stay warm, simply zip it all the way up!

This vest comes in nine different colors including pink, army green, black, gray and khaki, so you can choose the one which best suits your wardrobe. So if you’re ready to get ahead of the confusing time in fashion — otherwise known as the month of March — check out this vest. No sleeves, no problems!

