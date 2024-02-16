Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re finding sweaters to be less and less enticing, we get it — you’re ready to switch out all of the fabric for shorts and flip-flops. But if you look or dare step outside for a few moments, you’ll have a harsh reality check: It’s still freezing.

Yes, we’ve passed the hump of Valentine’s Day and temps are going to start shifting, but bikini weather is still four months out. Why suffer until then with items you aren’t feeling anymore? Thick, heavy sweatshirts and giant parkas probably aren’t on your to-buy list this far into the winter, but a sweater you can wear for the rest of the winter and spring — and even on cool summer nights — should be! This one is tried and true, loved by thousands and is nearly 50% off right now!

The material is an ultra-lightweight blend of rayon, polyester and spandex, giving it a smooth and stretchy feel. A wide boat neck allows you to have two styles in one; you can wear the top either off-the-shoulder or off-one-shoulder. The slouchy, oversized fit makes it comfortable to wear out or around the house (or both). There’s no squeezing, ideal for those days when you’re feeling bloated but still want to be a trendy fashionista!

This sweater is easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, the solid shade makes it a blank canvas for endless outfits. It couldn’t be more versatile! Think about it — you can easily wear this top to work with a nice pair of flare-ankle dress pants and short heels.

For a night out, you can pair the sweater with some leather pants or wide-leg jeans, a belt, heeled boots and layered jewelry. The top looks stunning half-tucked in the front, and since it’s ideal for layering, you can rock it with a tank underneath for style points and to keep you warm. Wherever your day takes you — whether that’s to brunch, out on a walk with the dog, to a birthday dinner or the office — you can be comfortable and confident.

This sweater comes in 24 different colors, some neutral and others bright green, pink and sea blue. Since this sweater is wearable for all seasons, we love the idea of evergreen colors like black, coffee, burgundy and light pink. Many reviewers mention picking it up in multiple colors given how much they love the versatility, material and fit— one going as far to say that the top is made from a better quality material than “any other clothing item” she’s “ever ordered off of Amazon” before. Sounds pretty promising to Us!

See it: Get the Halife Boat Neck Off the Shoulder Blouse Sweater for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

