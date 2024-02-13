Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you hear the word “corduroy,” you might initially think about the 1970s (either that or the children’s book). But in January, Vogue called it: corduroy is having a comeback. The classic ribbed design, velvety-soft texture and relaxed fit are just a few reasons the look is once again favored by celebs and people like Us. If you’re going for a trendy, authentic style that’s totally timeless, it doesn’t get much better than corduroy!

We wanted to find a cute corduroy jacket to get us through the rest of the chilly season, which sounds easy — but it proved to be much harder than we thought. Too thin, not soft enough, too heavy — what a pain! To make things worse, many of the jackets looked like something only older dads wear (and not in the cool way).

But we didn’t give up and we’re so glad we didn’t, as we found this gem of a jacket for nearly half-off on Amazon. The cropped jacket is ultra-cozy and easy to style — exactly what all of our wardrobes need during this time of year.

Get the Gihuo Cropped Button Down Corduroy Shacket for $30 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

A blend of cotton and polyester keeps this shacket soft, shape-holding and lightweight. It boasts a lapel collar, traditional button closures, cuff buttons, flap pockets and vertical corduroy-style lines. The crop hits just above your hip bones, making it the ideal length to be trendy while also keeping you warm.

This solid jacket may seem simple, but it can exponentially boost the fashion factor of any outfit. Whether you’re looking for another layer to wear underneath your puffer or you want to wear a shacket as your outermost layer, the jacket will blend seamlessly into any get-up.

We love the look of this jacket fully buttoned with high-waisted jeans and chunky boots. For spring temperatures, you can’t go wrong rocking the garment wide open with a tank, layered jewelry, your favorite belt, a crossbody bag and white sneakers. So chic! It can even be worn with a skirt. Plus, if you’re ever feeling drab about an outfit, just throw on the jacket… it’s a surefire way to kick up your confidence while adding a twist of trendiness — guaranteed!

This shacket is suitable for almost all cool-weather occasions — exploring town, walking the dog, having brunch, strolling the streets of Paris, whatever! You can get it in multiple (mostly) neutral colors and patterns, ideal for the neutral winter aesthetic. A few variations have zippers instead of buttons and plaid instead of a solid color, so you’re going to want to check out all of the options. We sure are!

