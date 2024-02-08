Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re always thinking about what to wear for formal occasions — but sometimes, we forget to think about one of the most important parts of our outfit until the day prior. Yes folks, we’re talking about shoes! Shoes can make or break an outfit, especially for classy events; when you’re headed out to a fancy dinner, you want your shoes to look as good as you do!

But fancy shoes, especially heels, can be a major miss. If they rub on your toes, gape in the back, don’t support the feet or cause instant aching, then Houston, we have a problem. One of the best ways to make heels more comfortable is to choose the right pair, of course. Opting for platforms and block heels — not stilettos — can help, as can using toe tape, heel guards and padded inserts if necessary.

Comfort is key — but so is style! You want a pair that makes you feel like a model and ties your entire outfit together. We searched high and low to find the “happy medium” of heels — ones that are ultra-fashionable and enjoyable to walk in. These six heels from retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos and more are the cutest, comfiest heels that will allow you to look and feel your best.

So get ready to strut your stuff, because you’ll want to wear these for your formal Valentine’s Day date and beyond!

Porter Strappy Platform

You can never go wrong with a Michael Kors platform, but this one takes fashionable to a whole new extreme. The golden heel pops against the sleek black platform and straps — it’s a contrast made in heaven!

Get the Michael Kors Porter Strappy Platform for $85 (originally $155) at Zappos!

Bridal Actitud Platforms Bubble Silver and White

Have you ever seen a more glamorous, princess-like pair of shoes? If Cinderella’s slipper weren’t glass, this is what they would look like. These elevated platform heels have are made of ultra-soft Italian leather, so no rubbing or blisters here!

Get the Bridal Actitud Platforms Bubble Silver and White at Anabella!

Skyhigh 145 Platform Sandal

Barbie would approve of this sky high-heel. You’ll gain an extra 5.5 inches and even more confidence when slide put these on! The subtle metallic pink leather is the trendy touch your outfit needs. Try teaming these with a black dress for a show-stopping look!

Get the Stuart Weitzman Skyhigh 145 Platform Sandal for $290 (originally $550) at Nordstrom Rack!

Wilson Heel

Sometimes you want a little extra height, but don’t want to go all in on a 4-inch pair of heels. The low block heel makes these comfortable enough for everyday wear — whether for date night, work, lunch out, a wedding, an office party or any other swanky situation!

Get the Sam Edelman Wilson Heel for $89 (originally $130) at Zappos!

Naturalizer Heel

Reviewers are obsessed with this classy pair, giving it nearly five stars across the board. The height, style and color options go with everything you already have in your closet, so get creative with your outfits!

Get the Melody Naturalizer Heel for $95 (originally $140) at Zappos!

The Square Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

Katy Perry designed these… say less! The flared block heel, marble-looking gold detailing, memory foam cushioning and stylish ankle strap are just a few of the features that make these platforms exceptional. We’re obsessed!

Get the Katy Perry The Square Ankle Strap Platform Sandal for $109 at Nordstrom!

