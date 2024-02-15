Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Patterns are frequently a hit-or-miss situation. In some circumstances, they can be ultra-trendy, chic and stylish; but in others, they can look like your great-grandmother’s old wallpaper. While the electric grandparent aesthetic is having its moment in the contemporary fashion limelight right now, we would be lying if we said a wallpaper-esque outfit sounded appealing.
With that in mind, we sifted through the sea of patterned sweaters to find the ones we would categorize as fashion-forward. With trendiness often comes a hefty price tag, but we narrowed the list down even further to find the absolute best patterned sweaters under $40. While there were many losers, we found 12 winners that you won’t want to pass up. See them below!
Sweaters
1. Striped up: Black and white, brown and red, gray and black — you choose! This casual pullover will keep you warm and in vogue for the rest of the season — originally $51, now $29!
2. Totally oversized: Why choose between vertical and horizontal stripes when you can have both on one sweater? This sweater is the definition of cozy — just $37!
3. Zig-zag: When you’re in the mood to make a statement, look no further than a sweater with an eye-catching pattern — originally $28, now $20!
4. Borderline boho: Inspired by Norwegian and Icelandic styles, this timeless “grandpa” sweater has Fair Isle and tapestry patterns — just $30!
5. Share the love: Just because Valentine’s Day is over doesn’t mean love is! Spread good vibes with this trendy heart sweater — just $40!
6. Aztec aesthetic: A Western-style wardrobe requires some colorful, geometric and distressed patterns. You’re covered with this cardigan sweater — just $14!
7. Bubbly clouds: Imagine a color-block sweater, a striped sweater and a large polka dot sweater merge into one fun garment — and it’s only $40!
8. Timeless charm: Sometimes, simplicity is key with day-to-day outfits. This sweater will handle everything you have on the calendar with a sophisticated flair — originally $55, now $33!
9. Looking taller: The vertical stripes on this sweater lengthen your torso, giving you that supermodel look and feel — originally $40, now $37!
10. Perfectly plaid: This checkered cardigan has nearly 4,000 fans giving it five stars. Rock it all around town with a tee, jeans and booties — just $27!
11. Deep V-neck: Whether you’re looking for a new sweater to wear to dinner with the girls or on the couch with your dog, you can wear this soft knit for all of it — originally $40, now $34!
12. Blocked off: Blocked stripes make for a modern, elegant look, especially when the blocks are beige and white — just $15!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop other patterned sweaters on Amazon!