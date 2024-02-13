Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re always told that history repeats itself, and the phrase especially holds true for clothing. Apparel worn by ’80s and ’90s kids are now the trendiest hand-me-downs to exist. The rebirth of ’90s style emphasizes vintage attire and a sense of nostalgia that has taken the fashion world by storm. Even people who weren’t alive during the ’90s are feeling the pull! Slip dresses, matching sets, denim, overalls — they’re all coming back, and we’re not complaining. One that we’re particularly excited about is the resurgence of velour tracksuits.

These are the ultimate nod to the comfortable fashion era. In our post-pandemic world where comfort is at the forefront, it’s no surprise that velour tracksuits are coming around again. What could be cozier than a velvety-soft Juicy Couture-style tracksuit? Another explanation for the resurgence of velour suits is celebrity influence, of course! Iconic starlets like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton have been spotted rocking the style (for the second time around). We want in!

With that in mind, we found a plush velour sweatsuit set that’s the definition of luxurious comfort. Both the sweatpants and the zip-up sweatshirt are made from a polyester and spandex blend, making them ultra-stretchy, smooth and soft to the touch. According to one reviewer, this is the “most comfortable loungewear” she’s “ever worn.” Many others say the same!

Get the Opulence Plush Velour Set for $50 (originally $96) at Felina!

And just like the classics, the sweatshirt has a hood, a front zip closure and two front pockets. If you really want to nail the ’90s look, zip the sweatshirt three quarters of the way and wear it with a white V-neck tank. Total pop star off-duty energy!

The pants are jogger-style with an adjustable drawstring, pockets and cuffed ankles, so you can wear the suit out and about with a pair of white sneakers. Remember: This comfy loungewear doubles as a trendy outfit, so take advantage of that by wearing it inside and outside the house! You’ll be just as fashionable as you are relaxed. Who knows, your neighbors might catch on and buy velour tracksuits too!

Another reviewer notes that “you can wear this outfit and be confident that you look ‘put together.'” We couldn’t agree more! Whether you’re headed to the grocery store, out to brunch with the girls or on a walk with the dog, you’ll look sophisticated and confident.

This set comes in four different colors: black, green tea, ash rose and wine red, all of which are vibrant and luxury-looking. Whichever you choose, you’ll be the ultimate trendsetter wherever you go! As though you weren’t going to buy it anyway, the set happens to be nearly 50% off… I’m adding to cart stat!

Get the Opulence Plush Velour Set for $50 (originally $96) at Felina!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other lounge sets at Felina!

