Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re in the era of comfortable oversized clothing, and you won’t hear any of Us complaining. But some people associate “comfortable” and “oversized” with raggedy, balled-up old hoodies and sweatpants; to them, comfort means antiquated garments which were probably hand-me-downs from older brothers.

But we’re here to prove that the right oversized sweatshirt doesn’t have to be a tattered piece. Instead, it can hit the comfy style trend out of the park! Worn-in, vintage and distressed-looking garments are totally in right now anyway. (So, if your older brother’s clothes are all you’ve got for lounging, flaunt ’em)! With that in mind, we found a chic crew neck sweatshirt that will satisfy your craving for a comfortable, semi-retro outfit without the holes and pilling that old clothes can have. It’s a dream come true!

Get the Trendy Queen Oversized Crew Neck Sweatshirt for $36 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This crew neck is ideal for lounging and sleeping — but also for working out, having dinner with friends, shopping, taking a hike and even going to the office. It’s made of a blend of polyester and cotton, so it’s extra soft on the skin. While most crew neck sweatshirts are fairly thick, this one is warm enough yet ultra-lightweight — because there’s nothing worse than being stuck somewhere which has the heat cranked to the moon! And of course, the sweatshirt couldn’t be more stylish.

Related: Get Excited for the Office by Wearing These Flattering Dress Pants Business pants may be the biggest fashion power move of all time. Whether you’re a corporate queen or an everyday fashionista, there’s something about the pleated material, fit, length, flowy ankles and overall vibe of dress pants that can’t be replicated — well, good dress pants, that is. If you’ve ever sat through a meeting […]

Lantern sleeves, reverse stitching, a side slit and split sleeves are just a few of the features which make this crew neck oh-so-trendy. The exterior stitch detailing going up the side and down the back will give you that just-thrifted look (without the quality issues which can arise from actual thrifting). Also, it’s slightly longer in the back and shorter in the front, so you don’t need to do a half-tuck into your jeans for it to be flattering.

Okay, so we know the sweatshirt is comfortable, flattering and fashionable — but why stop there when we can add versatile to the list? This sweatshirt can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. If you want something very casual to layer over your gym clothes (we are almost upon transitional weather season!), try wearing this crew neck over a tank top, leggings and training shoes.

For a day-to-day winter outfit, you can style it with jeans, boots, plenty of jewelry and your favorite puffer. But the sweatshirt doesn’t only work for casual occasions. All the professionals out there can rock the sweatshirt with dress pants, low heels and even a blazer. You’ll be the most fashionable lady at the office!

Ready to style to your heart’s content? Grab the sweater for 22% off now!

Get the Trendy Queen Oversized Crew Neck Sweatshirt for $36 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other crewneck sweatshirts on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us