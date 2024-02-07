Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Business pants may be the biggest fashion power move of all time. Whether you’re a corporate queen or an everyday fashionista, there’s something about the pleated material, fit, length, flowy ankles and overall vibe of dress pants that can’t be replicated — well, good dress pants, that is.

If you’ve ever sat through a meeting or lunch in a pair of dress pants that squeezes your midsection, bunches up around the groin area and suffocates your thighs, you know that can be easily replicated… not in a good way. It seems to happen with pretty much every pair you buy, maybe even discouraging you from rocking power pants all together! We’ve all been there, loving the aesthetic, but deciding it’s just not worth the discomfort.

Get the Funyyzo Wide Leg Business Work Trousers for $40 at Amazon!

Luckily, there’s no longer a reason to compromise. We found a pair that checks all of the style boxes while adding a few comfort ones you didn’t know existed with this type of garment. You’ll want to wear these on the daily for two reasons: first, to be the most fashionable person at the office — and second, to feel good while doing it.

A polyester and spandex blend gives these bottoms extra stretch, ideal for the standing-to-seated transition when waistbands seem to magically shrink and squeeze. (If you know, you know!) The elastic waist on the back, two side pockets and a pleated front make them comfy, trendy and versatile — all at the same time!

The fabric is also breathable and soft, making these suitable for any occasion and season. In traditional dress pant fashion, these offer a wide-leg and flare-ankle design which allow you to style with sandals, heels, sneakers and flats. These are truly an all-year-round pant! These business slacks come in different colors, lengths and thicknesses, so you can really pick an option that suits your individual preferences.

For the office, team them with an airy white blouse and kitten heels. If you’re feeling extra formal, throw on a blazer too! Plus, this outfit makes the shift from a day at work to an evening on the town seamless; you can either leave your workday outfit as is, or you can style the pants with a tank, T-shirt or tight sweater. There’s no losing! And if you’re thinking brunch, you can pull off rocking these with an oversized, cropped, off-the-shoulder sweater — oh, and jewelry is a must!

Two things to keep in mind: one, the brand recommends consulting the handy size chart in the image, not the Amazon size — and two, these pants must be hand washed. It’s a bit of give and take, but in our opinion, it’s totally worth it for Amazon’s number one bestselling wear-to-work pants!

