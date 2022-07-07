These Flowy, Belted Pants Totally Look Like a Maxi Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We sort of love it when fashion pieces play little tricks on Us. When a mini skirt ends up being a skort, when a top actually has a built-in bra, when leggings have a hidden pocket or when a jacket is reversible — that sort of thing. One of our favorite fashion illusions, however, has to be a pair of pants so flowy, you think you’re looking at a maxi skirt!

The fun, stylish look of a skirt with the ease and worry-free nature of pants? Yes, please. It has to be done just right though, especially if warmer weather is involved. Let Us show you an example — one you can buy right now, on sale!

Get the Simplee Elegant Split High-Waisted Belted Flowy Wide Leg Pants (originally $47) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants are long and super, super flowy with a wide leg silhouette. The fabric is also lovely. It’s 100% viscose, making it lightweight and very breathable too. Perfect for summer! Giving it even more of that skirt-like illusion are two side slits. They reach up to around the upper knee/lower thigh, so remember pop your knee out for photo opps!

Another thing that really drew Us to these pants is the waist. It’s high-rise, so it’s nice and flattering, and it’s elasticized for comfort and stretch. But that’s not all. There’s also a tie belt integrated into the design — and it’s not just for show! Tie it yourself for the perfect look and fit!

These pants are also major winners in our book because they come in a whole bunch of different colors and patterns. Over 15! We love the different shades of vertical stripes, but there are also solids, which are definitely nice for dressing up. You’ll also find florals and even a leopard print!

You can rock these pants with heels and a nice blouse or even a tucked-in cami and a pair of white sneakers. And those are just two ideas out of countless more!

