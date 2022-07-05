The Rainbow Summer Dress of Your Dreams Is Just $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chasing rainbows! Our wardrobe truly transformed for the better once we learned to embrace color. Of course we still love an all-black ensemble here and there, but there’s no denying how fun a rainbow dress can be on a sunny summer day — and how many compliments you’ll receive while wearing it!

One of our newest favorite rainbow dresses popped up recently on Amazon, and with a low price, great reviews and incredible features, we knew we had to share. So, let’s get to it!

Get the VOTEPRETTY Flowy Summer Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress features vertical, multicolor stripes in a summery rainbow style, including shades of hot pink, bright orange, grassy green, sunny yellow and more. It’s a longer mini dress, reaching most people around the tops of the knees, and it has spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline — perfect for hotter days!

This dress is also made of a lightweight, flowy fabric, letting summer breezes create some movement in your look, finishing things off with a ruffled hem. It also has pockets because, well, we always need pockets! We’ll always be excited over a dress with pockets. We also need to point out that ultra-flattering cross-band detail at the waist. Accents like this will level up your look, making this dress even more of a versatile pick!

When you’re putting together an outfit, you can totally let this dress do most of the talking. Pair it with simple sandals and you’re all set! Of course, you can always feel free to add on layered necklaces or bangle bracelets, an oversized sun hat or a denim jacket. Dress it up with heels and a clutch, or dress it down with platform sneakers and a mini backpack.

You can also grab this amazing summer find in other colors and patterns, if you’re looking for more than rainbow. There are numerous floral options available, plus an adorable polka dot variation. Upgrade your summer wardrobe all on the same Amazon page!

