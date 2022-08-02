10 Tummy-Control Shapewear Pieces That Won’t Show Under Clothing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We definitely have a love-hate relationship with shapewear. We love the concept, but unfortunately, shapewear pieces present a handful of possible issues. They can often lead to discomfort, their hems sometimes roll down and we hate when they’re visible! We don’t want underwear lines making themselves known or fabric peeking through the slit of our skirt!

It’s important to be intentional when picking out your shapewear, whether you need something to go with a short dress or a low-cut top, or whether you want just tummy control or something that targets the booty and legs as well. Check out 10 of our picks below that will stay invisible under different types of clothing!

For Low-Cut Tops and Dresses

bebe Body Shaper Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

You can plunge low, low, low with this shapewear bodysuit. The straps can be converted five ways too to fit with different pieces!

Get the bebe Body Shaper Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit (originally $48) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

FeelinGirl Thong Shapewear Bodysuit

If you want to leave your legs free but stay snatched at the waist, this other plunging bodysuit is a fire choice. It comes in beige and black!

Get the FeelinGirl Thong Shapewear Bodysuit starting at just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Maidenform Convertible Body Shaper

This strapless bodysuit has a built-in bra and even a low back, so you can dip low both in the front and back!

Get the Maidenform Convertible Body Shaper for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

For Short Dresses and High Slits

RIUVIOY High-Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts

Wearing a dress with a high slit — but only on one side? These asymmetrical shorts are made just for that!

Get the RIUVIOY High-Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

SEXYWG Waist Cincher

If your dress or skirt is super short or has slits on both sides, you could also grab something like this thong body shaper instead!

Get the SEXYWG Waist Cincher for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

JOYSHAPER High-Waist Shapewear Slip

There’s also the option of grabbing a shapewear skirt! This one rises up high for tummy control but the hem hits at the upper thigh so it doesn’t dip lower than your dress!

Get the JOYSHAPER High-Waist Shapewear Slip for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

+MD Full Body Shapewear Slip

Lastly in this category, we wanted to give you a full slip option as well. This one has many ratings and provides “360 degrees of extra comfortable firm control”!

Get the +MD Full Body Shapewear Slip for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

For Everyday Life

SPANX Everyday Shaping Brief

While you shouldn’t need to wear shapewear every day, you might want some comfy options to help you feel best in jeans or other more casual clothing. Something simple like this SPANX brief would be perfect!

Get the SPANX Everyday Shaping Brief for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bali Seamless Ultra Firm Control Brief

Bali makes another nice option for briefs, and this two-pack is actually on sale right now!

Get the Bali Seamless Ultra Firm Control Brief (originally $39) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

EUYZOU Underbust Shapewear Tank Tops

You can also opt for regular underwear and try one of these undershirts instead! This tank’s neckline sits below the bust, creating a bit of a push-up effect while also providing tummy control!

Get the EUYZOU Women’s Underbust Shapewear Tank Top for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out more shapewear on Amazon here and don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds to add to your cart!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!