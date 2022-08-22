15 Best Early Amazon Travel Deals Ahead of Labor Day — Up to 67% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Labor Day is just around the corner, which means many of Us are getting our last summer travels in before the season is over! Whether you’re taking a local trip, heading out of state or traveling internationally, packing for your journey can be a challenge.

Make sure you have all of the right gear you need by shopping the travel deals we found on Amazon below! You can save some serious bucks on suitcases, weekender bags, toiletry kits — and everything else in between. Keep scrolling to check out these swoon-worthy savings!

This International Travel Adapter

Never worry about being able to charge up your electronics with this handy adapter!

Get the NEWVANGA Universal All in One Worldwide Travel Adapter (originally $20) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

These Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Travel isn’t always pleasant, but these wireless headphones can help transport you to a different world!

Get the OneOdio A30 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (originally $80) on sale for $50 at Amazon!

This Toiletry Bag

Keep all of your skincare, makeup, air accessories and more neatly in their place with this organizer!

Get the NISHEL 4 Section Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag (originally $26) on sale for $22 at Amazon!

This Travel Bottle Set

These bottles and containers are all TSA-friendly and can save you a ton of packing space.

Get the Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottle Set (originally $23) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

These Motion Sickness Pills

You never know when you may get a little queasy, so keeping these tablets handy is always a solid idea.

Get the Dramamine Motion Sickness Travel Vial 3 Pack (originally $15) on sale for $12 at Amazon!

This Packable Pillow

This pillow can make your journey more comfortable and packs away neatly into the included bag, plus it also comes with an eye mask!

Get the MLVOC Memory Foam Travel Pillow (originally $40) on sale for $25 at Amazon!

This Secure Wallet

Keep your travel tickets, documents, credit cards and IDs safely tucked away in this wallet thanks to the build-in RFID protection!

Get the Zoppen Multi-Purpose RFID Blocking Passport Holder (originally $17) on sale for $11 at Amazon!

This Heavy Duty Backpack

This backpack has a 40-liter capacity that gives you plenty of room to pack away everything you need for your trip.

Get the Matein Carry On Backpack (originally $52) on sale for $37 at Amazon!

This Classic Duffle

This lightweight duffle is ideal for a long weekend and comes with a matching makeup case!

Get the LOVEVOOK Weekender Bag (originally $42) on sale for $27 at Amazon!

This Suitcase Set

You seriously won’t find a better deal on an expansive suitcase set than this one!

Get the Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set (originally $300) on sale for $100 at Amazon!

This Hardtop Suitcase

Shoppers say the durability of this suitcase has impressed them beyond words!

Get the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage (originally $310) on sale for $180 at Amazon!

These Packing Cubes

You can save a great deal of space in your luggage by using these compression packing cubes!

Get the BAGSMART Compression Packing Cubes (originally $50) on sale for $40 at Amazon!

These Comfy Sneakers

You need the right pair of comfortable shoes for travel, and these sneakers are some of the best!

Get the adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe (originally $70) on sale for $49 at Amazon!

This Three-Piece Outfit

Look chic and feel comfortable while en route to your destination in this adorable set!

Get the HANMAX Women’s 3-Piece Set (originally $70) on sale for $40 at Amazon!

These Yoga Pants

Yoga pants and travel go hand in hand, and the deal on this pair is definitely worth checking out!

Get the TOPYOGAS Women’s Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants (originally $29) on sale for $18 at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!