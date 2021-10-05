Shoppers Say This Fall Sweater Is the ‘Perfect Amount of Oversized’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There isn’t just one type of perfect fall sweater, but there are a few categories we tend to shop for. One of our favorite styles would have to be oversized knits! As much as we love fitted tops, nothing truly beats the coziness of a knit that we can wrap ourselves up in. It basically feels like we’re wearing a blanket 24/7!

But on the contrary, some oversized sweaters can feel like they’re swallowing Us up — so we wanted to highlight one that nails the right fit. Luckily, we stumbled upon the best option! Shoppers say that this open-front cardigan from MEROKEETY is just the right amount of oversized, and offers plenty of other details that they adore.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Oversized Batwing Sleeve Waffle Knit Sweater for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

For starters, this is a waffle knit sweater. Early fall weather practically demands for waffle knit garments, right? It’s more of a lightweight cardigan, but it still offers enough warmth to keep you comfy. As it’s not exactly freezing outside yet, this is ideal to throw on over your outfit as an added layer. The hem is long and hits right around the knees, and the loose balloon-style sleeves are also an excellent touch.

Shoppers exclaim that if you go with your usual size, you’ll get “the perfect amount of oversized.” But of course, if you do want to snag a more exaggerated look or fitted vibe, you can try going up or down a size as well! You can pick it up in a solid shade or a color-blocked version that may better suit your vibe. We plan on rocking this sweater during all of our favorite fall activities. If you’re going apple or pumpkin picking or heading out to celebrate Oktoberfest, your autumnal look won’t be complete without this cardigan in tow!

