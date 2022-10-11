15 Zara-Style Fashion Deals for Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ask any fashionista where she got her stylish outfit, and there’s a good chance the answer will be Zara. In fact, I witnessed this exchange firsthand recently when a stranger inquired about my sister’s pink crewneck sweater. While Zara is definitely an affordable option compared to designer brands, the retailer still costs more than we’d like to spend on trendy threads.

If you want the same luxe look at a more appealing price, then we have the ultimate October treat for you (minus the trick). Amazon Prime Day is back (this time around it’s the Prime Early Access Sale), and we’ve rounded up the best deals on Zara-style looks for this limited-time savings event. From blazers to blouses, these discounted pieces are all perfect for fall. Shop now before the sale ends!

Dresses

1. As an owner of this exact turtleneck sweater dress, I can tell you that it’s the ideal fall frock. Just add over-the-knee boots and a belt to accentuate your waist, and you’re golden — originally $58, now just $41!

2. Get a head start on your holiday party picks with this stunning satin mini dress! The tie-waist provides tummy control and the long sleeves cover arms for a flattering fit — originally $42, now just $38!

3. A satin slip dress is a versatile closet staple you can wear any time of year. Team this midi with an oversized sweater for a cozy fall or winter look — originally $40, now just $24!

Shoes

4. Elevate your shoe collection with these tall heeled boots! The crocodile print is a chic touch, and the square toes are super stylish — originally $100, now just $60!

5. Loafers are undeniably the footwear of the fall ’22 season! Stay on trend with this sleek Franco Sarto flat loafers — originally $100, now just $80!

6. Take these Steve Madden pointed-toe mules from the office to happy hour. Reviewers raved that these suede-inspired shoes are “super comfortable” ­— originally $90, now just $80!

Jackets

7. This sharp blazer is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s blazers and suit jackets on Amazon — originally $60, now just $50!

8. Need a cute layering piece for the pumpkin patch? This plaid shacket is a trendy choice for transitional weather — originally $44, now just $36!

9. I also own this oversized puffer, and I’m obsessed! I’ve gotten so many compliments on this comfy-chic coat that keeps me warm on cold nights — originally $80, now just $75!

10. The must-have jacket of the season, this faux-leather blazer is our layering piece of choice for a night out on the town — originally $39, now just $30!

Pants

11. Holey-moly, we love these Levi’s boyfriend jeans! Stretchy with a slim yet relaxed fit, this mid-rise jeans are our new go-to pants for everyday wear — originally $70, now just $42!

12. Looking for a pair of pants that are just as comfy as they are fashionable? These Blank NYC vegan leather joggers will instantly enhance any OOTD — originally $98, now just $61!

Sweaters

13. Introducing the It sweater style of the season! This striped half-zip pullover looks so much more expensive than it is — originally $46, now just $38!

14. This chunky cable-knit turtleneck sweater makes Us want to curl up with a pumpkin spice latte on a crisp fall day — originally $53, now just $40!

15. This collared half-zip sweater has gone viral on TikTok! Every influencer under the sun has recommended this designer lookalike — originally $54, now just $42!

