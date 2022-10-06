15 Early Prime Day Gift Deals for Everyone on Your Shopping List

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re truly on the edge of our seats in anticipation of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale kicking off next week, but we don’t have to hold out in order to start saving early! There are so many deals to shop right now that may be as fantastic as the steals we’ll see once the event begins — and we’re focusing on gifts to get our shopping lists sorted ahead of this holiday season.

It’s never too early to get a head-start on holiday shopping, and these markdowns will certainly make the extra effort worthwhile. Check out what’s on our radar below!

15 Early Prime Day Gift Deals We’re Shopping Right Now

1. A bathrobe may not be the most innovative gift, but it’s a reliable one which every recipient can use — and this plush Amazon Essentials robe will make anyone feel cozy — originally $30, now just $25!

2. Turn a typical relaxing bath into a full-fledged experience with the help of this handy ROYAL CRAFT WOOD tub tray — originally $58, now just $38!

3. Anyone who loves trivia or learning fun factoids will have a great time reading The Totally Awesome Book of Useless Information cover to cover — originally $14, now just $9!

4. If you know anyone who loves chefing it up in the kitchen, they’re bound to appreciate this LYKOCLEAN indoor garden — originally $120, now just $68!

5. Turn any room into a relaxing oasis with this BZseed essential oil diffuser which also makes for a chic decor piece — originally $50, now just $25!

6. Muscle pain and discomfort can be a thing of the past with this DACORM deep tissue massager on hand — originally $250, now just $66!

7. Mix craft cocktails like a pro with this AOZITA full 24-piece bar kit, which also comes with a handy recipe card book to get you started — originally $60, now just $40!

8. Whiskey enthusiasts in your life will appreciate this Venero London four-piece crystal tumbler set that arrives in a seriously impressive gift box — originally $60, now just $29!

9. When it comes to buying jewelry, simpler styles are always a safer bet — and this Swarovski crystal tennis bracelet is a stunning option to consider — originally $195, now just $125!

10. If you’ve thought about scoring a tumbler for coffee or tea as a gift, check out this Chasing Y camera lens version that’s totally unique — originally $27, now just $14!

11. Everyone gets stressed out at work, and you can relieve some of it with this hilarious adult coloring book. It’s appropriately titled Things I Want To Say At Work But Can’t — on sale for just $7!

12. This QOMOLANGMA GOOSE candle has a super sweet saying on the front that’s ideal for anyone who lives far away — originally $23, now just $18!

13. We all know someone who loves having their nails done 24/7, and this BETE gel nail kit creates the perfect long-lasting manicure right at home — originally $80, now just $59!

14. Turn an everyday shower into an aromatherapy moment by dropping one of these Lagunamoon steamer tablets into the mix — originally $16, now just $13!

15. This Alexandra’s Secret satin pillowcase set helps to protect hair from breakage, plus it also comes with two adorable matching scrunchies — originally $17, now just $12!

