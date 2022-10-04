Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Beauty lovers, rejoice! Just when we thought we’d have to wait another month for Black Friday deals, Amazon just announced the best news: Prime Day is back for a part two in October. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these major markdowns on makeup and skincare!

Since the Prime Early Access sale technically doesn’t start until next week, we went ahead and found the best early savings from the site. Shop these bestselling and award-winning beauty products below, from hair styling tools to self-care staples!

1. Good as gold! These collagen eye masks incorporate the luxurious ingredient of gold to revive your puffy under-eye bags — originally $35, now just $29!

2. Ice, ice, baby! This top-rated ice roller will help minimize migraines and decrease facial puffiness after a fun night out — originally $20, now just $8!

3. The no. 1 bestseller in hair drying hoods, this viral heatless headband will give you soft, silky curls overnight — originally $10, now just $8!

4. A brush and straightener in one? Sign Us up! “This has changed my life,” one shopper declared. “It’s the best straightener I’ve ever bought in my life” — originally $60, now just $47!

5. Nailed it! Customers claim this nail clippers set is strong and sturdy — originally $30, now just $9!

6. This Revlon blowdry tool is the no. 1 bestseller in hot-air hair brushes on Amazon! Efficient and easy to use, this popular product has earned over 317,000 reviews — originally $40, now just $32!

7. Give your lashes a natural lift with these Ardell individual eyelash trios! Customize your look by adding a cluster of falsies at a time — originally $7, now just $5!

8. Shoppers say that this award-winning Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream leaves skin feeling “silky smooth” — originally $54, now just $46!

9. With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, this coconut lime moisturizing shave oil is a cult-favorite crowd-pleaser! If you want the slickest shave minus the razor burn, try this magical product — originally $13, now just $10!

10. A makeup must-have, this Original Beauty Blender will help you execute flawless application for long-lasting wear — originally $20, now just $17!

11. According to satisfied shoppers, this award-winning brightening exfoliator is the “best mask ever!” — originally $50, now just $35! https://amzn.to/3e2Mr31

12. Want limitless length and volume with your lashes, just like the Manhattan skyline? Then try this Maybelline New York Sky-High Mascara with over 100,000 reviews on Amazon — originally $13, now just $10!

13. Calling all Little Monsters! This makeup kit comes from Lady Gaga’s cruelty-free cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories. Each set comes with liquid eyeshadow, lipliner and lip gloss — originally $49, now just $12!

14. The no. 1 bestseller in toiletry bags, this chic makeup case is perfect for travel. Securely store all of your skincare and beauty essentials when you’re on the go — originally $32, now just $28!

15. Beachy waves for days! This three-barrel curling iron wand will give your hair that effortlessly undone look — originally $40, now just $25!

