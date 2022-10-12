13 of the Best Holiday Clothing Deals to Nab During Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The 2022 Prime Early Access Sale, otherwise known as the second Prime Day event of the year, truly came at the perfect time. We’re starting to think about what we’ve going to wear for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, and we’re obviously not going to pass on the chance to buy the perfect pieces for less!

Prime Day will be over at the end of the night, so if you see something you love, make sure to grab it ASAP. We’ve picked out both festive, on-theme pieces and more dressy finds you can wear for other occasions too!

This Coffee Sweatshirt

If you live for holiday-themed drinks at Starbucks or your local café, this pullover sweatshirt is definitely for you!

Was $23 On Sale: $18 You Save 22% See it!

This Slip Dress

Before you see the spaghetti straps and think this won’t be winter-appropriate, we want you to imagine this The Drop dress layered over a fitted turtleneck and tights. Perfection!

Was $49 On Sale: $35 You Save 29% See it!

These Plaid Leggings

Two things we’ll always love? The holidays and leggings. Obviously this pair of red plaid leggings was bound to catch our eye!

Was $19 On Sale: $17 You Save 11% See it!

This Gnome Sweatshirt

So cute! This crew neck features three Christmas-themed gnomes that look like they’re trying to blend in with Santa’s elves!

Was $21 On Sale: $18 You Save 14% See it!

This Pajama Set

From late nights decorating the house to early mornings opening presents, you’ll be happy you have this PajamaGram PJ set to keep you feeling comfy and cute!

Was $65 On Sale: $52 You Save 20% See it!

This Turtleneck Sweater

Cozy-chic dressers will definitely want to add this slouchy sweater to their shopping cart!

Was $55 On Sale: $29 You Save 47% See it!

This Fleece Vest

Spending some time with family or friends in a warm cabin, surrounded by snow? This vest just needs to make the trip!

Was $25 On Sale: $17 You Save 32% See it!

This Beaded Sweater

We absolutely adore how the pearlescent beads falling from the shoulders of this sweater almost look like snowflakes!

Was $53 On Sale: $39 You Save 26% See it!

This Not-Ugly Sweater

Looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that isn’t actually ugly at all? That’s the best way we can describe this V-neck!

Was $33 On Sale: $28 You Save 15% See it!

This Button-Up Shirt

Simple and timeless, this forever-fashionable button-up shirt will go with so many different holiday looks!

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

This Shawl

This soft, plaid shawl is ready to elevate your outfit while keeping you warm and toasty!

Was $33 On Sale: $26 You Save 21% See it!

This Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Oh, do we love a good quarter-zip sweatshirt around the holidays! This pick will certainly have you feeling “merry and bright”!

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See it!

This Dog-Themed Sweatshirt

Dog lovers will most certainly adore this pullover. It’s 100% paw-some!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

