13 of the Best Holiday Clothing Deals to Nab During Prime Day

The 2022 Prime Early Access Sale, otherwise known as the second Prime Day event of the year, truly came at the perfect time. We’re starting to think about what we’ve going to wear for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, and we’re obviously not going to pass on the chance to buy the perfect pieces for less!

Prime Day will be over at the end of the night, so if you see something you love, make sure to grab it ASAP. We’ve picked out both festive, on-theme pieces and more dressy finds you can wear for other occasions too!

This Coffee Sweatshirt

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-coffee-sweatshirt
Amazon

If you live for holiday-themed drinks at Starbucks or your local café, this pullover sweatshirt is definitely for you!

Was $23On Sale: $18You Save 22%
See it!

This Slip Dress

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-the-drop-dress
Amazon

Before you see the spaghetti straps and think this won’t be winter-appropriate, we want you to imagine this The Drop dress layered over a fitted turtleneck and tights. Perfection!

Was $49On Sale: $35You Save 29%
See it!

These Plaid Leggings

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-plaid-leggings
Amazon

Two things we’ll always love? The holidays and leggings. Obviously this pair of red plaid leggings was bound to catch our eye!

Was $19On Sale: $17You Save 11%
See it!

This Gnome Sweatshirt

Amazon
Amazon

 

So cute! This crew neck features three Christmas-themed gnomes that look like they’re trying to blend in with Santa’s elves!

Was $21On Sale: $18You Save 14%
See it!

This Pajama Set

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-pajama-set
Amazon

From late nights decorating the house to early mornings opening presents, you’ll be happy you have this PajamaGram PJ set to keep you feeling comfy and cute!

Was $65On Sale: $52You Save 20%
See it!

This Turtleneck Sweater

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-turtleneck-sweater
Amazon

Cozy-chic dressers will definitely want to add this slouchy sweater to their shopping cart!

Was $55On Sale: $29You Save 47%
See it!

This Fleece Vest

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-fleece-vest
Amazon

Spending some time with family or friends in a warm cabin, surrounded by snow? This vest just needs to make the trip!

Was $25On Sale: $17You Save 32%
See it!

This Beaded Sweater

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-pearl-sweater
Amazon

We absolutely adore how the pearlescent beads falling from the shoulders of this sweater almost look like snowflakes!

Was $53On Sale: $39You Save 26%
See it!

This Not-Ugly Sweater

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-christmas-sweater
Amazon

Looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that isn’t actually ugly at all? That’s the best way we can describe this V-neck!

Was $33On Sale: $28You Save 15%
See it!

This Button-Up Shirt

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-button-up-shirt
Amazon

Simple and timeless, this forever-fashionable button-up shirt will go with so many different holiday looks!

Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

This Shawl

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-plaid-shawl
Amazon

This soft, plaid shawl is ready to elevate your outfit while keeping you warm and toasty!

Was $33On Sale: $26You Save 21%
See it!

This Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

amazon-prime-day-holiday-clothing-merry-bright-quarter-zip
Amazon

Oh, do we love a good quarter-zip sweatshirt around the holidays! This pick will certainly have you feeling “merry and bright”!

Was $20On Sale: $16You Save 20%
See it!

This Dog-Themed Sweatshirt

Dog lovers will most certainly adore this pullover. It’s 100% paw-some!

Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See it!
Looking for more? Explore the entire Prime Early Access Sale here!

