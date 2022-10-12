13 of the Best Holiday Clothing Deals to Nab During Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The 2022 Prime Early Access Sale, otherwise known as the second Prime Day event of the year, truly came at the perfect time. We’re starting to think about what we’ve going to wear for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, and we’re obviously not going to pass on the chance to buy the perfect pieces for less!
Prime Day will be over at the end of the night, so if you see something you love, make sure to grab it ASAP. We’ve picked out both festive, on-theme pieces and more dressy finds you can wear for other occasions too!
This Coffee Sweatshirt
If you live for holiday-themed drinks at Starbucks or your local café, this pullover sweatshirt is definitely for you!
This Slip Dress
Before you see the spaghetti straps and think this won’t be winter-appropriate, we want you to imagine this The Drop dress layered over a fitted turtleneck and tights. Perfection!
These Plaid Leggings
Two things we’ll always love? The holidays and leggings. Obviously this pair of red plaid leggings was bound to catch our eye!
This Gnome Sweatshirt
So cute! This crew neck features three Christmas-themed gnomes that look like they’re trying to blend in with Santa’s elves!
This Pajama Set
From late nights decorating the house to early mornings opening presents, you’ll be happy you have this PajamaGram PJ set to keep you feeling comfy and cute!
This Turtleneck Sweater
Cozy-chic dressers will definitely want to add this slouchy sweater to their shopping cart!
This Fleece Vest
Spending some time with family or friends in a warm cabin, surrounded by snow? This vest just needs to make the trip!
This Beaded Sweater
We absolutely adore how the pearlescent beads falling from the shoulders of this sweater almost look like snowflakes!
This Not-Ugly Sweater
Looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that isn’t actually ugly at all? That’s the best way we can describe this V-neck!
This Button-Up Shirt
Simple and timeless, this forever-fashionable button-up shirt will go with so many different holiday looks!
This Shawl
This soft, plaid shawl is ready to elevate your outfit while keeping you warm and toasty!
This Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
Oh, do we love a good quarter-zip sweatshirt around the holidays! This pick will certainly have you feeling “merry and bright”!
This Dog-Themed Sweatshirt
Dog lovers will most certainly adore this pullover. It’s 100% paw-some!
Looking for more? Explore the entire Prime Early Access Sale here!
Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:
- 11 Early Holiday Gifts That Are All Under $10 (Yes, Really!)
- We’re Calling It! These Sale Picks Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year
- 7 of the Best Gifts to Buy for a 31-Year-Old Woman
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!