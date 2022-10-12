15 of the Best Legging Prime Day Deals: Casual, Athletic, Professional

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

While Prime Day events like the Prime Early Access Sale are perfect times to splurge (and save) on big-ticket items, they’re also perfect for stocking up on pieces you’ll wear over and over again throughout the year. For many of us, that includes leggings!

Shop our top 15 legging picks on sale for this special October Prime Day event below. We have picks for hanging out, working out and even for the office!

Casual Leggings

Was $15 On Sale: $12 You Save 20% See it!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These “buttery soft” KT leggings are stretchy and wildly comfy. Perfect for chill days!

2. We Also Love: If you’re all about that stretch, then check out these ribbed Suuksess leggings!

3. We Can’t Forget: Keep things cozy and simple with these soft cotton-blend No Nonsense leggings!

4. Bonus: More into yoga pants? You’ll be on trend in this pair of Zoosixx “flared leggings”!

5. Last but Not Least: Crop things just a bit with the 7/8 length on this popular pair of Jockey leggings!

Athletic Leggings

Was $31 On Sale: $22 You Save 29% See it!

6. Our Absolute Favorite: These bestselling Campsnail leggings were already so inexpensive for a four-pack, we can’t believe we’re getting an extra discount on them!

7. We Also Love: Looking for leggings that really help sculpt and define your booty? Don’t miss the deal on these Aoxjox leggings!

8. We Can’t Forget: Pockets and cool prints? These Iniber leggings are designed to be non-see-through too!

9. Bonus: This pair of tummy-control The Gym People leggings will have you feeling confident and comfortable thanks to details like flat seams and a contouring stretchy waistband!

10. Last but Not Least: Sleek, streamlined and available in multiple fun colors, these Aurola Dream Collection leggings are more than worthy of your shopping cart!

Professional Leggings

Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Ditch your stiff, unflattering, uncomfortable work pants and grab a pair of these Yueekea dress pants instead. They’re leggings in disguise!

12. We Also Love: These No Nonsense leggings add on back pockets and boom — instant professionalism!

13. We Can’t Forget: These HUE 7/8 leggings will totally have you commanding conference rooms…or relaxing at your desk between meetings!

14. Bonus: You can also try this pair of faux-leather Retro Gong leggings with a button-up tunic and loafers or a longline blazer and booties!

15. Last but Not Least: This pair of Bamans leggings is wildly popular for a reason. They look so dressed up but feel like a dream!

Looking for more? Shop more leggings in the Prime Early Access Sale here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

