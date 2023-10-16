15 Best Gifts to Buy a 31-Year-Old Woman

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Turning 31 may not receive the same excitement as milestone birthdays like 21, 25 or even 30 — but it’s still a special time worth acknowledging. If you have a friend or family member celebrating their 31st birthday, there are many fabulous gifts to make her feel special on the big day.

With that in mind, we’re here to proclaim that turning 31 is a big deal. For many of Us, it deepens our journey into adulthood. Refined and practical gifts are top contenders. However, you can’t go wrong with a funny gift as well. From skincare, to fashion and home decor, we’ve rounded up the best birthday gifts for 31-year-old women. Read ahead to check out the fabulous finds we uncovered at retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos and more!

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

Every girl needs a plush robe to rock around the house, especially during fall and winter months. This top-rated robe from Amazon features a buttery-soft hood and adjustable waist belt for convenience. Plus, you can toss your phone and other necessities into the two handy front pockets!

Get this plush bathrobe at Amazon!

Magicteam Sound Machine

Whether she’s a stay-at-home mom or an ambitious career woman, she deserves tons of rest. This white noise machine features 20 soothing sounds and a timer perfect for conserving energy.

Get this white noise machine at Amazon!

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Belt bags have been all the rage over the past few years, and lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag is a favorite among A-listers — and your birthday girl will surely love it too. This functional bag is available in 11 cute shades and features a water-repellent fabric which protects against post-workout class sweat.

Get the Everywhere Belt Bag for just $38 at lululemon!

Kurt Geiger London Kensington Drench Leather Card Holder

Is the 31-year-old in your life known for searching through her purse for debit and credit cards? This sleek leather card holder from Kurt Geiger is so chic, it will solve the rummaging problem once and for all!

Get the Kurt Geiger card case for just $45 at Nordstrom!

Koolaburra by Ugg Peachee Slippers

You may not have noticed it, but comfort is a recurring theme here. What’s a plush robe without equally cozy slippers? Koolaburra by Ugg’s Peachee slippers come in four stellar shades and is currently available at Zappos!

Get these affordable Ugg slippers for just $47 at Zappos!

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Make sure the birthday girl stays germ-free when she’s on the go. Celeb-trusted brand Touchland has a Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Set which sanitizes, hydrates and softens all at once. Plus, celebrities like Kris Jenner love it!

Get the Touchland hand sanitizer set for just $45 at Sephora!

LEVOIT Air Purifier

Speaking of germs, ensure the birthday girl breathes dust, smoke and pollutant-free air with LEVOIT’s bestselling Air Purifier. Along with combating odors and other pollutants, this purifier effortlessly handles pet hair and other pesky allergens for up to 1095 sq. feet.

Get Levoit’s no. 1 bestselling air purifier at Amazon!

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Absolu Platine Eau de Parfum

Nothing screams grown woman like a signature scent. This warm floral scent features key notes of white lavender accord, orange blossom and diva lavender for a sensual and bold fragrance.

Get this glamorous YSL perfume at Sephora!

Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Stem Wineglasses

Whether she’s sipping a glass of wine or pouring up a refreshing mocktail, the birthday queen can do it in style. The Estelle Colored Glass Set offers the cutest wine glasses available in creative shades.

Get this trendy wine glass set for just $85 at Nordstrom!

Tory Burch Mcgraw Tote

If the birthday girl is headed back into the office, snag this tote bag from Tory Burch. Along with a microfiber lining with a suede-like finish, this spacious tote fits a laptop up to 15″.

Get this popular tote at Tory Burch!

Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy Luxury Candle

Transport the birthday girl back to the Harlem Renaissance with this warm vintage candle. Harlem Candle Co.’s Speakeasy Luxury Candle burns up to 80 hours and is inspired by tantalizing notes which celebrate secretive nightclubs during the Prohibition era in Harlem!

Get this unique candle for just $48 at Nordstrom!

Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness

There’s nothing like curling up on the couch to read a good book. Make sure the birthday girl is endlessly inspired thanks to Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness.

Get this inspiring book at Amazon!

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools Set

There’s never a bad time to upgrade a skincare routine. BAIMEI’s Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools Set relieves muscle tension and reduces facial puffiness.

Get this facial tool set at Amazon!

La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set

Getting a luxurious spa treatment on the regular may not seem practical. Instead, snag this bestselling set from luxury skincare brand La Mer. Along with hydrating skin, the skin-replenishing set protects from environmental stress and pollution and supports the skin’s barrier.

Get this luxe La Mer set for just $175 at Sephora!

The Kitchen Envy Cookbook: Kusine & Tingz Easy Caribbean and Soulful American Recipes

Is the birthday girl known for trying out viral recipes on TikTok and Instagram? Help her uncover new meals with the Kitchen Envy Cookbook.

Get this soulful cookbook at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more gift ideas:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 15 Amazing Amazon Gift Deals for Men to Shop Now — Starting at $12 Get a head start on holiday gift shopping with these gift deals from Amazon that are perfect for men — details

Related: The Absolute Best Gifts for Women in Their 40s Any woman in her 40s will adore these thoughtful and useful gifts that we've rounded up for you to shop — find out more

Related: The 10 Best Bathrobes for Women When shopping for the best bathrobes for women, there are many variables to consider, and this guide will help you find the right one — details