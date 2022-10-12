11 of the Best Prime Day Finds You’ll Use by the End of the Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Prime Early Access Sale, which is essentially an October version of Amazon Prime Day, has already been so good to us — but the pressure is on! With just hours left to shop, there are deals we need to nab ASAP. The only issue with feeling rushed, however, is that your mind often goes blank!

We’re here to help make sure you don’t miss out on anything you need, especially in the coming months with the lead-up to the holidays. This is a great time to grab gift-wrapping and decor essentials — plus so much more. Shop our top 11 Prime Day picks on sale right now below!

This Wrapping Paper

Having modern, unique wrapping paper will already make your holiday gifts stand out. We love this set of four rolls, featuring designs like strawberries and hedgehogs!

Was $29 On Sale: $21 You Save 28% See it!

These Holiday Cards

A card is an essential part of any gift. This set of 18 cards (with envelopes!) is our pick not only because of the pretty floral designs but because they can work for anyone who celebrates any holiday!

Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See it!

These Thank You Cards

While we’re on the topic of cards, make sure you’re set with these beautiful thank you cards too, which you can also use for birthdays, etc. long past this year’s holiday season!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it

These Bows

Add a cute finishing touch to your gifts with these on-theme bows. You can also totally use them as decor around the house too!

Was $19 On Sale: $15 You Save 21% See it!

These Candles

If you celebrate Hanukkah, you’re going to need a lot of candles for all eight nights of the holiday. This pack comes with more than enough, plus extras for birthdays, etc.!

Was $20 On Sale: $15 You Save 25% See it

This Serving Platter

Don’t forget about Thanksgiving! This “thankful” platter will look great with some sweet rolls or glazed carrots on top!

Was $44 On Sale: $33 You Save 25% See it!

These String Lights

Get ready to light up your tree, your room or even your backyard with these twinkling fairy lights!

Was $37 On Sale: $24 You Save 35% See it

These Cookie Cutters

Few things get us more excited than the idea of Christmas or holiday cookies! Get this variety set into your shopping cart and start pre-heating the oven!

Was $16 On Sale: $8 You Save 50% See it!

This NYE Sign

Throwing a New Year’s Eve party? Set up this two-piece “2023” sign as decor or hold it for fun photos!

Was $22 On Sale: $18 You Save 18% See it!

This 2023 Planner

While this planner is technically more of a next year kind of thing, we recommend grabbing one in 2022 so you can fill it up with important upcoming dates for next year. It will be ready to go come January 1!

Was $14 On Sale: $8 You Save 43% See it!

These Champagne Glasses

There will be quite a few things to toast to in the last few months of the year. Pop the bubbly and sip from these crystal flutes. This set also makes for a great gift!

Was $50 On Sale: $32 You Save 36% See it!

