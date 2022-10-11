Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These boots are made for walking! Fall fashion is our favorite season for footwear. After months of sliding around in sandals, we finally get to bring out boots! From chunky lug-sole styles to over-the-knee options, these sturdy shoes make Us feel fierce and fashionable. But we always forget how expensive boots can be, so we’ve been eyeing this season’s latest looks from afar.

No more window-shopping! Thanks to Amazon’s “October Prime Day” sale, we can now score some of the site’s best boots for a fraction of the original cost. The weather outside may not be frightful yet, but now is the perfect time to get a head start on your winter wardrobe. We rounded up our top 15 deals from this limited-time Early Access sale. Save up to 71% on these beautiful boots!

Dr. Scholl’s Heeled Chelsea Boots

As a brand known for comfort and support, Dr. Scholl’s delivers with these suede-inspired booties. Crafted with recycled materials, these heeled Chelsea boots are sustainable and stylish.

Was $120 On Sale: $90 You Save 25% See It!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Ride Away Mid Shaft Boots Calf for just $90 at Amazon!

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boots

Rain, rain, go away! On second thought — if we’re rocking these cute rain boots, then we don’t mind braving a storm. Designed with a soft wool shaft and a durable rubber shell, these boots will keep you warm and dry in wet weather.

Was $70 On Sale: $60 You Save 14% See It!

Get the Sperry Women’s Core Saltwater Rain Boot for just $70 at Amazon!

LifeStride Tall Riding Boots

A tall pair of riding boots is a cornerstone of fall fashion! Wear these knee-high boots with skinny jeans, dresses or mini skirts. Equestrian style is the epitome of elegance!

Was $120 On Sale: $72 You Save 40% See It!

Get the LifeStride Women’s Bristol Tall Riding Boots Knee High for just $72 at Amazon!

Koolaburra by Ugg Faux-Fur Booties

If you want the cozy style of Ugg boots without the hefty price tag, then shop these faux-fur fashion booties! Made from Ugg’s affordable line of footwear, these booties are super comfy and warm.

Was $90 On Sale: $65 You Save 28% See It!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Lytta Mini Fashion Boot for just $65 at Amazon!

Calvin Klein Combat Boots

Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with these lace-up hiker boots by Calvin Klein. The lug-sole style is totally on trend, and the platform heel gives you a slight lift.

Was $179 On Sale: $116 You Save 35% See It!

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Abeni Hiking Boot for just $116 at Amazon!

Rockport Mid-Calf Booties

Simple yet stunning, these mid-calf booties are elevated basics for everyday wear. Take these sleek leather boots from the office to out on the town.

Was $160 On Sale: $88 You Save 45% See It!

Get the Rockport Women’s Geovana Mid Boot Calf for just $88 at Amazon!

Dolce Vita Ankle Hiker Boots

Take a hike! Literally. These Dolce Vita hiker boots are giving major cool-girl vibes. “SOO cute and comfy,” one reviewer reported. “I get so many compliments every time I wear them.”

Was $160 On Sale: $80 You Save 50% See It!

Get the Dolce Vita Women’s Hinto Ankle Boot for just $80 at Amazon!

Steve Madden Heeled Ankle Booties

Dress to impress on date night in these Steve Madden heeled Chelsea boots! The perfect height to pair with black skinny jeans, these ankle booties are a closet staple.

Was $110 On Sale: $60 You Save 45% See It!

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Morton Ankle Boot for just $60 at Amazon!

Nine West Metallic Puffy Booties

We’re over the moon about these Moon Boots-style metallic puffy booties by Nine West! Puffy and metallic, these comfy futuristic boots are wonderful for winter.

Was $109 On Sale: $29 You Save 73% See It!

Get the Nine West Women’s Tunnel3 Ankle Boot starting at just $29 at Amazon!

Koolaburra by Ugg Faux Fur-Lined Booties

Stay cozy all fall and winter in these Koolaburra by Ugg faux fur booties! They’re an ideal height to slip on over leggings or jeans.

Was $90 On Sale: $65 You Save 28% See It!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Delene Mini Fashion Boot for just $65 at Amazon!

Sperry Heeled Snow Boots

According to one shopper, these Sperry snow boots are “super cute and comfy!” Featuring a rubber outsole and a water-resistant snake-embossed leather shaft, these boots are sturdy and stylish.

Was $140 On Sale: $40 You Save 71% See It!

Get the Sperry Women’s Saltwater Heel Snow Boot for just $40 at Amazon!

Tommy Hilfiger Ankle Booties

In the market for ankle booties you can team with any type of bottoms? These Tommy Hilfiger black booties go with everything! And the gold hardware is a luxe touch.

Was $99 On Sale: $60 You Save 39% See It!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Wright2 Ankle Boot for just $60 at Amazon!

Ugg Panther Print Mini Boots

Take a walk on the wild side with this panther-print mini boots! Ugg boots rarely go on sale, so take advantage of this special offer by shopping these signature sheepskin shoes with plush wool lining.

Was $160 On Sale: $119 You Save 26% See It!

Get the UGG Women’s Classic Mini Panther Fashion Boot for just $119 at Amazon!

Franco Sarto Lug-Sole Ankle Booties

Franco Sarto is one of our favorite footwear brands! These lug-sole ankle booties are versatile and comfortable — low enough to pair with cropped jeans and durable enough to withstand winter weather.

Was $139 On Sale: $97 You Save 30% See It!

Get the Franco Sarto Women’s Balinbooty Ankle Boot for just $97 at Amazon!

Heeled Cowboy Boots

Yee-haw! Cowboy boots are trending this season, so giddy-upgrade your western wardrobe with these embroidered heeled boots.

Was $50 On Sale: $42 You Save 16% See It!

Get the SWQZVT Women Cowgirl Boot for just $42 at Amazon!

Looking for additional sale styles? Check out more Prime Day picks below:

