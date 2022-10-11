15 of the Best Prime Day Dress Deals — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get dress shopping! The Prime Early Access Sale, AKA Prime Day 2.0 has arrived, and we’re not taking this second chance at savings for granted.

If you’re looking for new dresses — but only with good deals — then you’re in the right place. We’re going to help you fill up that Amazon cart with our top 15 dress picks below!

Mini Dresses

Was $46 On Sale: $27 You Save 41% See it!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This puff-sleeve Exlura mini dress will have you feeling your cutest every time you put it on. You can make this one work for both warmer and colder months!

2. We Also Love: Love a good night out and want a dress that will draw every eye in the room? You don’t want to miss the deal on this cutout Chyrii bodycon dress!

3. We Can’t Forget: This mega-popular Dokotoo dress is whimsically chic with its dainty floral print and ruffle details!

4. Bonus: So flattering! This number one bestselling Cosonsen dress is a long-sleeve beauty with a cascading hem and a cinched waist!

5. Last but Not Least: This Exlura lantern-sleeve dress is so on trend right now. Just wait until you see the bow in the back!

Midi Dresses

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Whew! This xxxiticat slip dress is just stunning! Such a good pick for weddings or date night, but you can totally dress it down a bit too!

7. We Also Love: With its smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this Zesica midi dress was bound to capture our attention. The sale price helps too!

8. We Can’t Forget: This flirty Viottiset sweater dress is a must-own for fall and winter. Wear it to holiday dinners or for cute pumpkin patch photos!

9. Bonus: We love the retro-modern mix on this color-block Pink Queen dress. Extra points for the flattering midriff cutout!

10. Last but Not Least: Love leopard? This long-sleeve Kirundo dress is for you. And yes, it comes in other colors and prints too!

Maxi Dress

Was $80 On Sale: $39 You Save 51% See it!

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Floral beauty! This Blencot maxi dress is a flowy, comfortable find that will earn you endless compliments!

12. We Also Love: This Huskary dress is a great pick for if you have a trip coming up. If you don’t, it’s time to book one!

13. We Can’t Forget: Shop this one-shoulder Zcsia dress to nail one of the most popular trends of the moment!

14. Bonus: Solid on the top, patterned on the skirt — this Lacavocor dress gives you the best of both worlds!

15. Last but Not Least: Simple and sweet, this Amazon Essentials dress will be a go-to pick for feeling chic, even when you’re in a rush!

