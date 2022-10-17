Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spooky season is in full swing! In just two week’s time, we’ll be trick or treating in our Halloween best. But if you still haven’t picked out a costume, have no fear! We found seven last-minute looks from Amazon that will arrive in time for your festivities. Save the trip to the Halloween store with these easy ensembles that will come straight to your doorway!

Channel your favorite fictional characters from TV shows and movies with these pop culture costumes! Everyone appreciates an entertainment reference, so give a nostalgic nod to these on-screen stars. You can go solo or team up with friends for a group costume. One thing’s for sure: you’re winning Halloween this year in these original outfits!

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Just like Michelle, to Us, “fashion is just like…everything.” Take it back to the ‘90s with these iconic dresses from Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion. Blast from the past!

Get the California Costumes Women's High School Reunion Mini-Dress Adult Costume for just $22 (originally $30) at Amazon!

Top Gun

We feel the need… the need for speed! This Top Gun costume is a throwback to the 1986 original movie and a modern reference to the 2022 sequel. Move over, Maverick! There’s a new aviator in town.

Get the Leg Avenue Women's Top Gun Flight Suit Costume for just $74 (originally $80) at Amazon!

Buzz Lightyear

To infinity and beyond! Buzz Lightyear has never looked this good. If you’re a fan of Disney’s Toy Story, then this space ranger costume will make Halloween a blast. All you need is your Woody side kick, and you’re ready to save the day!

Get the Forplay Beyond Sexy Movie Character Costume for $79 at Amazon!

Jovie the Elf

We just like to smile! Smiling’s our favorite. Get in the holiday spirit with this Jovie costume from the classic Christmas movie Elf.

Get the Rubie's Women's Elf Movie Deluxe Jovie the Elf Dress Adult Sized Costume for just $63 (originally $66) at Amazon!

Cruella Deville

Emma Stone proved that Cruella de Vil has always been a boss. Bring out your inner villain this Halloween with this sultry feathered costume. One shopper gushed, “This costume exceeded my expectations! It was comfortable and sexy at the same time!”

Get the Forplay Women's 3pc. Sexy Movie Villain Character Costume for just $89 at Amazon!

Sanderson Sisters

It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus! In honor of the new Hocus Pocus sequel, celebrate the Sanderson Sisters with this Winifred costume. Don’t be a basic witch!

Get the Winifred Sanderson Sisters Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume for just $63 (originally $66) at Amazon!

13 Going on 30

Thirty, flirty and thriving! One of our all-time favorite rom-coms is 13 Going on 30. Dress up like Jenna Rink (a.k.a. Jennifer Garner) with this memorable costume from the “Thriller” scene. Hope you get some Razzles when you trick or treat!

Get the Women Y2K Sexy Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress for just $13 (originally $20) at Amazon!

