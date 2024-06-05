Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s never the wrong time to go online shopping and see what’s on offer. There are plenty of deals going on right now, and don’t forget that Prime Day is happening at some point – but if you want to grab a little goodie for yourself or two, you can do so without having to spend an arm and a leg as we speak.

If you’re comfortable spending a hair under $100, you can get some great stuff, and all quality items from Amazon that you’ll likely use often or in your daily life. You know, not just stuff you’re buying for the sake of buying it? Check out our list of today’s picks below.

These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $100 Today

1. JBL Charge 4: Listen to your favorite songs anywhere at home with this booming portable speaker – just $84!

2. Dreo Tower Fan: This fan can help you cool down where you place it in your home (like your bedroom) – just $80!

3. HP DeskJet 2855e Wireless Inkjet Printer: Because no matter what Gen Z says, you still need to print things sometimes – just $55!

4. Nicwell Water Flosser: Blast away all those bits of food and other debris between your teeth – just $28!



5. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: Read, watch TV, enjoy movies, and play around with your favorite apps – just $95!



6. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones: Enjoy your favorite music and podcasts with these over-ear headphones – just $100!

7. MTEN Pickleball Paddles: These heavy-duty paddles can help you up your game if you’re looking to play better – just $66!

8. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: This simple coffee maker can make single-serve cups of coffee and takes up little space – just $60!

9. Cozy Bliss Cooling Comforter: Stay cool no matter how hot it gets at home with this special comforter – just $60!

10. Amazon Smart Thermostat: Remotely adjust and set your home thermostat even if you aren’t home – just $64!