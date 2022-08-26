7 Halloween Costumes on Amazon That Understand the Assignment — Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is still kicking, but people who love Halloween have already started to plan their costumes. We get it, we get it — the sun is scorching hot and a few beach days are left on the calendar. It’s too early for some of Us! But before we know it, fall will be in high gear, and the spooky weekend will have arrived.

If you plan on dressing up, you don’t want to be left without a costume — but you also may not feel like shelling out big bucks. With that in mind, we decided to find a few easy options on Amazon that cost less than $25. These are all reliable if you’re trying to get a look together in a pinch, so read on and shop!

This Disco Set

Find your best retro club outfit and add these pieces to create a full-on disco diva moment. Hello, Studio 54!

See it!

Get the Olgaa 3 PCS 1970s Disco Accessories Set for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Printed Cowboy Hat

Nail a cowgirl theme with your costume, and add this hat as the finishing touch!

See it!

Get the PrideAhead Cowboy Hat for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Thse Cute Fairy Wings

You can wear any romantic dress you already own and add these wings to feel like an ethereal fairy!

See it!

Get the Caretoto White Fairy Wings for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Versatile Flower Crown

Though this crown is billed as a Frida Kahlo costume piece, you can use it in a variety of ways to channel any aesthetic!

See it!

Get the DreamLily Frida Kahlo Mexican Flower Crown for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hippie Kit

Find your best flare jeans and tie-dye top, and add these accessories to get a flower child costume together in no time!

See it!

Get the Frienda 6 Pcs 60s 70s Hippie Costume Kit for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Retro White Boots

Channel the ’60s for a mod look with these trendy white boots!

See it!

Get the Rubie’s White GoGo Boots for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Witch Set

All you need is a black dress teamed with these witch accessories to snag a costume that won’t break the bank!

See it!

Get the Hauntlook Classic Witch Costume Accessory Kit for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

