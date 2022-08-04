11 Anti-Aging Skincare Finds on Sale at Nordstrom — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty exclusives are gone, do not fret for a second if you suddenly find yourself in major need of some new skincare. Nordstrom still has some amazing deals waiting for you in its sale section, and anti-aging formulas are leading the way!

Shop deals on anti-aging skincare up to 50% off below — and make sure to place your order before your pick sells out!

Helix Skin Science Youth Fusion Illuminating Facial Oil with CBD



This Youth Fusion oil is actually a Nordstrom exclusive, so you won’t find a better deal anywhere else. Packed with essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and more, this velvety oil is an anti-aging dream!

Get the Helix Skin Science Youth Fusion Illuminating Facial Oil with CBD (originally $150) for just $90 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Rodial Vitamin C Brightening Tonic

Age spots and rough texture bringing you down? A vitamin C tonic like this is the way to go. Find a new radiance in your complexion!

Get the Rodial Vitamin C Brightening Tonic (originally $31) for just $16 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Mowellens Botanical Dew CBD-Boosted Balancing Moisturizer

Keeping your skin moisturized is so important. This CBD moisturizer not only targets signs of aging and dullness, but it’s also designed to help fight off blemishes!

Get the Mowellens Botanical Dew CBD-Boosted Balancing Moisturizer (originally $68) for just $41 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Dr Sebah Extreme Maintenance Cream

Dry skin? This rich moisturizing cream contains a “fusion of biotech ingredients” for a healthy, plump, supple complexion!

Get the Dr Sebah Extreme Maintenance Cream (originally $130) for just $78 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Set

Even your cleanser could play an important role in keeping your skin youthful! This one is made with glycolic acid to help retexturize the skin. Get a full size and a jumbo size in this set!

Get the Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Set ($64 value) for just $32 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Anti-Aging Eye & Lip Contour Cream

You absolutely cannot forget about your eyes and lips — two of the first spots on your face to show signs of aging. This luxury cream uses orchid, jasmine, hyaluronic acid and more to keep skin smooth and detoxified!

Get the Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Anti-Aging Eye & Lip Contour Cream (originally $215) for just $150 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Saturday Skin Pretty Pop Probiotic Power Whipped Cream

The power of probiotics and prebiotics! K-beauty brand Saturday Skin put out another star player in skincare with this whipped moisturizer!

Get the Saturday Skin Pretty Pop Probiotic Power Whipped Cream (originally $57) for just $40 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Birkenstock Intensive Moisturizing Rich Cream

Birkenstock skincare? Yes, you read that right. Staying totally on brand, this moisturizer even lists cork oak as its key anti-aging ingredient!

Get the Birkenstock Intensive Moisturizing Rich Cream (originally $65) for just $39 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skincare Set

A sale on an Armani Beauty set? And it comes with an adorable little cosmetics bag you can use as a wristlet? Yes! This exclusive travel-size set includes an essence, a serum and a cream!

Get the Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skincare Set (originally $95) for just $64 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Dr Sebagh Supreme Neck Lift Neck & Décolleté Cream

Don’t neglect the neck! We know it’s easy to skip, but this cream could seriously help boost and restore firmness to really rejuvenate your skin!

Get the Dr Sebagh Supreme Neck Lift Neck & Décolleté Cream (originally $160) for just $96 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Mowellens Ever Glow Radiant Rose Hemp + CBD Face Serum

With a mix of CBD, rose botanicals, sea buckthorn and more, this serum is the radiance renewer your skin has been craving!

Get the Mowellens Ever Glow Radiant Rose Hemp + CBD Face Serum (originally $92) for just $55 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop all beauty deals at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!