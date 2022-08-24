11 Mood-Boosting Crystal Candles for Healing and Zen — Starting at $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Crystals have long been used for meditation, and some believe these precious and beautiful stones have true healing energy. Whether that’s factual or not, there’s something about crystals that inspires positive energy — and when you combine them with a candle, what could be better?

We love lighting candles when we want to set a mood, whether it’s to relax or just lift our spirits. With that in mind, we wanted to combine the power of candles with crystal energy to create a completely elevated burning experience — and found plenty of different options to shop. The best part about these candles is that once they’re gone, you’re left with beautiful stones you can keep using for decor and further meditation! Keep reading to discover these candles and how they can prime your senses for positivity and healing!

This Cleansing Sage Candle

Burning sage is a common practice for cleansing, and this candle combines that with the healing energy of different tiny crystals as an added bonus!

Get the Magnificent 101 Sage Leaf and Healing Crystal Candle for $15 at Amazon!

This Self-Care Candle

Embedded in this candle is a lovely rose quartz crystal that can set the mood whenever you want to promote self-love and confidence!

Get the My Lumina Self-Love Aromatherapy Candle Set for $18 at Amazon!

This Meditation Candle

We adore the tongue-in-cheek design of this candle — it will make an excellent gift for any crystal lover!

Get the Spicy Spirit Zen AF Meditation Stone Candle for $17 at Amazon!

This Zodiac Crystal Candle

Get personal with your crystal candle by picking up one that’s designed for your zodiac sign — another great giftable item for birthdays and the holidays!

Get the YTENTE Zodiac Sign Candles for $23 at Amazon!

This Positivity Candle

The specific crystals in this candle are said to ward off negative energy, so burn it whenever you only want good vibes around!

Get the Yoga Hero Crystal Candle for $25 at Amazon!

This New Beginnings Candle

Moonstone is a crystal symbolizing new beginnings, which is what this candle represents!

Get the My Lumina New Moon Aromatherapy Candle for $18 at Amazon!

This Manifestation Candle

This chic black candle has one large amethyst and one clear quartz that are two of the most powerful healing crystals, so the energy is strong!

Get the Dance of the Cosmos Healing Aromatherapy Crystal Candle for $28 at Amazon!

This Strengthening Candle

Cleanse, balance and strengthen your spirit with the combination of different crystals and white sage in this candle!

Get the Picki Nicki White Sage Smudge Candle with Citrine Crystals for $22 at Amazon!

This Soothing and Healing Candle

Light this candle when you want to de-stress and feel yourself get balanced again!

Get the Inspireyes Crystal Candle for $17 at Amazon!

This Large Multi-Crystal Candle

With about 55 hours of burn time and a large 12 ounce design (not to mention the stunning crystals), this makes for an excellent home decor piece!

Get The Mindful Collective Healing Crystal Candle for $35 at Amazon!

This Crystal Candle Set

Get a sampling of different crystals and learn about their properties with this beautiful three candle set!

Get the ORCHID AURA Soy Candles with Healing Crystals Set for $25 at Amazon!

