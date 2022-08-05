These Boho-Chic Rings May Be Able to Reduce Joint Pain and Muscle Tension

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are truly some unconventional methods to relieve pain out there— including wearing specific pieces of jewelry! We understand the skepticism here — how can something as simple as a ring be able to get rid of discomfort as effectively as an over-the-counter painkiller? Well, according to some shoppers, it’s potentially possible!

These rings from Jecanori have a secret weapon hidden within them which is designed to minimize the impact of joint pain, muscle tension and many other issues. Curious to find out how? We have the scoop on what makes these rings worthy of your attention — including why people are obsessed with them!

Get the Jecanori 2PCS Magnetic Lymphatic Drainage Therapeutic Rings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

For starters, these rings are aesthetically pleasing, which is always a plus. They have a bit of a boho vibe, and you’ll receive two with each order. One of the rings has a floral motif, while the other is a simple band — and you can choose between different color combos as well. The rings are also adjustable, so they’re only available in one size. You can make them smaller or larger depending on which finger you prefer to wear your bling on!

But the key feature of these rings are the two magnets are tucked away on the inside, which is what may help with all of the pain-related difficulties you may be dealing with. If you think that this all sounds too good to be true, check out what reviewers have to say! According to their testimonials, these chic accessories seem to get the job done. Whether you deal with arthritis (a particular concern for numerous shoppers) or have other discomfort, you may be able to score some additional relief with the help of these adorable rings. There’s only one way to find out!

