11 Crystal Healing Necklaces to Make You Feel More Balanced

Crystals have been a hot topic lately. People either believe these objects have healing energy — or they’re merely pretty to look at. That said, there may be something powerful at play, as crystal healing practices date back to ancient Greece, China and Egypt. Certain stones were worn or carried for different purposes, and people today have started to take note.

Crystal healer Sonali Saujani explains, “If a crystal can be piezoelectric [contain electric charge], I am sure it can do so much more.” Though there isn’t any concrete scientific proof that crystals can enhance your life, there’s no harm in trying. If you’re curious about healing crystals and want to see what they’re all about, exploring these beautiful stones in jewelry form is an easy way to get into the mix. We found a slew of stunning necklaces that all feature different stones, and we’re breaking down what each crystal is best for. Read on for the scoop!

This Crystal Necklace Set

If you want a sampling of different crystals, this set includes five necklaces with explainers on each stone!

Get the Yaomiao 5 Piece Crystal Necklace Set for prices starting at $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Obsidian Pendant

Obsidian is considered to be a protection stone that can help keep negativity at bay and give you more clarity and strength!

Get the COAI Raw Obsidian Dragonglass Arrowhead Pendant Necklace for prices starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Dainty Amethyst Necklace

Amethyst is one of the more popular crystals used for purification purposes and wisdom!

Get the RINHOO Layered Amethyst Necklace for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Jasper Stone Necklace

Jasper is used as a tool to help calm down stress, plus absorb negative energy so it doesn’t impact your spirit.

Get the Madewell Stone Collection Jasper Charm Necklace for $36 at Nordstrom!

This Triple Crystal Necklace Set

These three crystals are actually often used together to help enhance their different capabilities!

Get the Ollie West Set of 3 Amethyst, Rose Quartz & Clear Quartz Necklace Set for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bloodstone Pendent

Bloodstone is another stone that’s believed to absorb negativity, but it may also help calm anger and irritation!

Get the SUNYIK Lucky Coin Pendant Necklace for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Raw Moonstone Necklace

Moonstone is used to support success by a number of different means, including the promotion of more positive thinking!

Get the JURATE Mystic Pendant Necklace for $84 at Nordstrom!

This Long Turquoise Pendent

Turquoise is another super common stone that is said to enhance the health of your mind, body and soul!

Get the Kendra Scott Tessa Multistrand Necklace for $125 at Nordstrom!

This Round Jade Necklace

Jade has long been used as a symbol of good luck and fortune, specifically in Asian cultures!

Get the DAUMIER Jade Necklace for prices starting at $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Raw Citrine Necklace

Citrine is a gorgeous crystal that may encourage optimism and mindful thinking!

Get the Crystal Vibe Raw Citrine Crystal Necklace for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tiger’s Eye Choker

Tiger’s eye is said to enhance harmony by helping you keep self-doubt and anxiety away.

Get the PEARLADA Boho Stone Beaded Choker for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

