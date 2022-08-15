Your Hair Will Thank You for Buying These Trendy Claw Clips — Just $8 for 6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have been absolutely loving the major return of claw clips. Why did we ever let them fade away into the past? They are the moment! While we’re happy to let other trends stay in the 20th century, hair claws have proven that they belong in the current day as part of our daily lives.

One of the best parts, of course, is that they’re such an affordable way to elevate your style! This is about so much more than just looks though. Claw clips can be a huge upgrade for your hair health and more. We’ll get into details below as we tell you a little more about this set from Amazon!

Get the Auseibeely 6-Pack Rectangular Claw Clips for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

These claw clips are a medium size with a strong hold, and they come in a curved, rectangular shape with cutout sides to let your hair peek through. We love how the interlocking claws are slide-proof and not too short. They’ll work for thin hair, but they’ll be able to grab hold of thicker hair as well!

These six clips come in sleek, simple matte colors that will be easy to pair with your outfits, and they’re made of high-quality acrylic plastic with a durable metal spring. They’re easy to use but hard to break!

Get the Auseibeely 6-Pack Rectangular Claw Clips for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, why claw clips over hair ties? They’re stylish and easier to dress up, for sure, and they can be worn many ways — pull your hair all the way back and up, hold long braids in place or create a half-up, half-down style. They can work with slick straight to extra curly hair too!

Claw clips can also do less damage to your hair than tight hair ties, and they won’t leave you with that dreaded ponytail crease. Because they’re so gentle, that also means they shouldn’t be pulling back on your hair so tightly, leading you to feel less tension. If you get a lot of headaches, a hair claw may actually be a life-saver! So, why grab one when you could grab six in this pack?

Get the Auseibeely 6-Pack Rectangular Claw Clips for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Auseibeely here and check out more hair claws here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!