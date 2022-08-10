We Found a Modern Version of Julia Roberts’ Iconic ‘Pretty Woman’ Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some movie and TV outfits we will never forget. Drew Barrymore’s feathery white outfit in Never Been Kissed, Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and, of course, Julia Roberts’ polka dot frock in Pretty Woman. That polka dot dress has been making waves for decades!

While we love some ‘90s fashion, we also often prefer our current day pieces to be a updated just a bit. Just a couple of small detail changes can bring a famous look into the 21st century — in style! You’ll see what we’re talking about with this ECOWISH dress!

Get the ECOWISH Boho Polka Dot Tie Waist Irregular Cocktail Midi Dress (originally $46) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Roberts’ Pretty Woman character, Vivian Ward, sported the brown and white polka dot dress for a polo match in the 1990 rom-com. If you’ve been looking for a similar style but in a more wearable design, this ECOWISH dress is for you. Think less polo, more practical — but just as pretty!

Like the Vivian dress, this one is brown with white polka dots and has a high neckline. It does, however, opt for skinny straps that tie in back, forming a halter look with a small keyhole beneath the knot. What’s even greater is that you can adjust the straps yourself!

Vivian also wears a large leather belt at the waist of her dress, but this one includes a matching tie belt instead so you can skip the clunky, heavy accessory. You can always switch it out if you have another belt you want to try though. We also adore the skirt of this piece, adding on asymmetrical tiers of ruffles to the mini-midi hem, making it a fun piece for a party!

While the Coffee shade of this dress is the way to go for those Pretty Woman vibes, you can also grab it in blue or black on the same page. Oh, and if you need a hat to really get the look? Check out this one from Lanzom!

