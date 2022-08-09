Get Ready to Have Your Moment in This Multicolor Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Special moments and core memories — one thing they all have in common is that we always remember exactly what we were wearing during them. An unforgettable outfit is often a catalyst for an epic event, whether you’re doing something fancy and rare or finding the true joys in the simple things.

While we love our sweats and leggings, if we’re going to have A Moment, we’re probably going to want to be wearing a dress that makes us feel like a million bucks. Something that turns heads, magnetizes compliments and leaves us feeling like superstars. Something like this dress!

Get the Dokotoo Summer Floral Print Spaghetti Strap Sundress (originally $46) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is definitely ready to wow — we know it wowed Us! It’s a long, maxi beauty with a side slit for movement and charm, and it has spaghetti straps and a partly open back, making it great for warmer weather. Its silky material is just gorgeous, and you know we wouldn’t pass over the tie detail at the chest. It leads to such a flattering cutout!

We definitely fell for the Multicolor colorway of this dress, a bold floral print with shades of blue, pink, red, yellow and more. There are six other floral prints also available though, in case you’re feeling more like romantic roses or tropical blooms. Check them all out!

This dress is a great choice for a destination wedding, perhaps, or maybe a romantic date night. You can wear it for daytime moments too though! Try it with a pair of platform sandals and a sun hat, or with pointy flats and a cropped jacket as you stroll through an outdoor market or head to a picnic.

Or you could always just put it on, go out to do just about anything at all, and see where it leads you. A dress like this is bound to lead to great things!

