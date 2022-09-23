13 Fall and Halloween Decor Must-Haves From Target — Starting at Just $3

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trick or treat — emphasis on the treat. Since today is officially the first day of fall, we finally have an excuse to head to Target to stock up on seasonal decor. It would be rude not to, right? We have to celebrate the Autumn Equinox! And October is right around the corner, so that means we need to get a head start on Halloween too.

Target, our go-to retailer for home goods, especially delivers this time of year. From pumpkins to pillows, these embellishments will spread fall cheer throughout your home. Who needs to go to an apple orchard when you could just light an Orchard Cider candle or spray an Apple Cinnamon air freshener? Ahead of spooky season, shop the 13 best fall finds from Target below — you can’t beat these prices or these pieces!

This Glass Pumpkin Candle

A delicious candle that smells like apple cider and cinnamon in a gorgeous pumpkin-shaped glass jar? For only $5? Run, don’t walk, to score this fall must-have! One shopper gushed, “This is my absolute favorite candle. I’ve bought it the last three years and look forward to it coming out every fall. I’ve never been obsessed with a candle until I found the warm cider and cinnamon candle and an added bonus is that it’s in a cute resizable glass pumpkin!”

This Halloween Wreath

This shatterproof wreath is positively spook-tacular! Get into the Halloween spirit with this black and orange door decor. One customer declared, “Gorgeous and great quality! I get compliments on this wreath more than any other I own.”

These Halloween Hand Towels

So fresh and so clean! One of our favorite ways to decorate for a season or holiday is by switching out our hand towels! With a variety of options to choose from, these Halloween hand towels are fitting for fall! One reviewer reported, “Worth every penny and then some. I love how thick these towels are! They are surprisingly soft, too. Patterns are on point (as always). Very durable and absorbent.”

This Bourbon Pumpkin Candle

I fell in love with the delectable fragrance of this bourbon pumpkin candle while shopping at Target in person, so I can attest that it smells absolutely divine. Enjoy the sweet notes of orange, clove and caramel while sipping some hot cocoa on a chilly fall night.

This Spooky Skeleton Mannequin

Bad to the bone! This skeleton mannequin is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Turn your home into a haunted house with this spooky skeleton!

This Pumpkin Lumbar Throw Pillow

Sit back and relax with this pumpkin throw pillow! We’re smitten with the charming sewn style. Plus, the lumbar shape gives you lower back support!

This Light Up Triple Stacked Pumpkin Prop

Three’s company! Decorate your home with this trio of stacked pumpkins that lights up with a timer or on/off switch. When the witching hour arrives, this prop really pops in the dark.

This Harvest Orange Truck

Buckle up, because this harvest orange truck is quite possibly the cutest fall decor we’ve ever seen! As one shopper said, “This truck is perfect for fall decorating.” Fill the back of the truck with pumpkins or any other seasonal trinkets!

This Gold Skull

Good as gold! We’re dead for this gold skull, a spooky-chic piece that you could honestly display year-round. And at just $5, this deal is scary good.

This Lighted Spiderweb

What a tangled web we weave! It wouldn’t be Halloween without some spiderwebs. Elevate your decor with these string lights, complete with warm orange lights and spiders that emit a spooky green glow.

This Neon Jack-O’-Lantern Light

How cool is this neon jack-o’-lantern light? Illuminate your windows or a wall in your home with the orange and purple glow of this bright light. One customer called it the “best pumpkin in the patch!” Unlike some Halloween decor, this piece feels modern and less kitschy.

This Trick or Treat Pumpkin

Orange isn’t for everyone (“Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed”), so embrace the fall vibes with this neutral “Trick or Treat” pumpkin. And according to this review, it’s safe for kids: “I love this because it’s light and squishy and I can put it up on top of one of my tall bookcases without having to worry about it falling and breaking, or conking anyone on the head! It was a great price, too. The printing looks good quality.”

These Light-Up Stacked Skulls

This stacked skull is a no-brainer (get it?)! In addition to the creepy red eyes that light up, this Halloween prop also plays a haunting musical melody. One shopper shared, “This creepy two skulls stacked up would be great addition to your Halloween decoration. It looks scary. It would bring spooky atmosphere to your home.”

