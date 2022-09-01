11 Festive Home Decor Must-Haves for Fall — Under $21

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy September! You know what that means — it’s almost fall, y’all! Some may call me basic, but I’m addicted to autumn. Ever since I was little, I’ve been obsessed with crisp air, crunchy leaves and cozy vibes. Pumpkin patches are my happy place and apple orchards are the apple of my eye. Seriously, you should see me during Halloween! I’m in heaven.

If you share my appreciation for autumn, then you probably love to adorn your home with fall flourishes. We curated a list of the cutest seasonal decor that will turn your space from a summer spot to an autumn abode. Get ready for our favorite time of year with these must-have pieces that are all under $21!

This Pumpkin Welcome Doormat

Give your guests a warm welcome with this rustic pumpkin door mat! Such a cheerful way to greet the new season.

See It!

Get the Artoid Mode Pumpkin Welcome Decorative Doormat for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pumpkin Shortbread Candle

Pumpkin spice and everything nice! This cozy candle has notes of pumpkin, sugar and coconut, a sweet seasonal blend. One shopper even declared, “This is the best candle scent that has ever been created.”

See it!

Get the Lidded Glass Jar Pumpkin Shortbread Candle Opalhouse for just $5 at Target!

These White Decorative Pumpkins

Love fall decor but prefer a neutral color palette? These white mini pumpkins are adorable and chic AF. Spread them throughout your space or throw them into a vase together.

See it!

Get the 8ct Painted Pumpkins White Halloween Decorative Sculpture Set Hyde & EEK! Boutique for just $5 at Target!

This Plaid Throw Pillow

BRB, redecorating our living room now that we discovered these fall throw pillows! Featuring a reversible plaid design, this pillow is a subtle way to show some seasonal spirit.

See It!

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Reversible Plaid Outdoor Toss Pillow for just $10 (originally $14) at Walmart!

This Personalized Pumpkin

Stand out from the other pumpkins in the patch with this personalized pumpkin! You can customize this one-of-a-kind find by adding your own line of text.

See It!

Get the Personalized Happy Halloween Or Trick Or Treat Resin Tabletop Pumpkin for just $16 at Walmart!

This Harvest Pumpkin Wreath

Decorate your door with this festive fall wreath! As one shopper gushed, “I love this wreath! It’s bright and eye-catching! The colors are beautiful for fall and all of the decorations are well made and compliment each other nicely. Fall is my favorite season and this wreath brings in all of the colors and feelings of a crisp fall day.”

See It!

Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Pumpkin Maple Leaf Wreath 24″ for just $17 at Walmart!

This Vintage-Inspired Wooden Sign

Farmhouse style is in right now, so embrace the trend with this retro-inspired wooden sign. We’re smitten with the charming Farm Fresh Pumpkins logo — now we’re craving caramel apples and cider!

See It!

Get the Farm Fresh Pumpkins Wood Sign – 10″ x 10″ for just $10 at Walmart!

This Fall Flower Kettle Arrangement

Reviewers rave that this faux flower arrangement is absolutely “beautiful.” Featuring a colorful mix of sunflowers, pine cones and fall leaves in a tin kettle container, this centerpiece is a stunning statement piece.

See It!

Get the Way to Celebrate 12″ Harvest Sunflower Kettle Tabletop Decoration for just $10 at Walmart!

This Hocus Pocus Pumpkin

The witching hour is almost here! Get ready for Halloween with this Hocus Pocus pumpkin.

See It!

Get the Way To Celebrate Halloween Polyresin Pumpkin Tabletop Decor, Hocus Pocus for just $9 at Walmart!

This Tabletop Pumpkin

Orange you glad we found this rustic pumpkin? Give your home some fall flair with this classic piece that will fit on any table or countertop.

See It!

Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Orange Pumpkin MDF Tabletop Decoration for just $5 at Walmart!

This Pumpkin Sunflower Arrangement

This review sums up our feelings about this festive fall flower arrangement: “When it comes to holidays and seasons I really love to switch up my decor and set a theme or mood. This whole pumpkin is a mood. It is super sturdy and all pieces are intact and secure. I like how it is a pumpkin with the lid opening and it is a flower and leaf explosion. Super unique and colorful.”

See It!

Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Orange Pumpkin and Sunflower Tabletop Decoration for just $11 at Walmart!

Looking for more fall finds? Check out these editor-approved picks:

