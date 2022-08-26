15 Best Early Labor Day Home Deals From Amazon — Up to 47% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Home sweet home! They say home is where the heart is — and if that’s the case, it’s important to adorn your abode with decor that makes your heart happy. I’ve also found that a clean space creates a clean mind. Just the other week, I purchased a new credenza for extra storage and organization. Game-changer! Now my apartment looks so much more polished, and I’m no longer stressed out over clutter.

Home furnishings can cost a pretty penny, but right now you can save big with Amazon’s early Labor Day deals! We rounded up our favorite finds in the home improvement department. Elevate your interior with these dreamy designs!

1. I’m a big fan of artificial flowers, mostly because I can never seem to keep a plant alive. Stop and smell the roses with these faux flowers in a rustic glass vase with twine — originally $29, now just $24!

2. Picture perfect! Arrange your photos or artwork into a gallery wall with this set of four black picture frames — originally $28, now just $24!

3. It’s lit! Avoid fire hazards with this set of three flameless candles for the coziest ambience — originally $28, now just $17!

4. Pretty in pink! Turn your kids’ closet into a grown-up gem with these rose gold velvet hangers — originally $33, now just $23!

5. No green thumb? No problem! These bestselling artificial potted plants look like the real thing — originally $33, now just $26!

6. This multi-purpose woven basket is an interior design must-have! Such a chic way to store your miscellaneous belongings — originally $37, now just $25!

7. Make Chip and Joanna Gaines proud with these floating farmhouse shelves! Right on trend with rustic style — originally $32, now just $27!

8. This wooden side table with a steel frame looks like it’s straight out of West Elm! It’s the perfect size for any space in your home — originally $43, now just $40!

9. The no. 1 bestseller in patio conversation sets, this four-piece wicker furniture is a steal at 47% off — originally $249, now just $132!

10. Buying on a budget? This industrial console table looks so much more expensive than it is — originally $100, now just $72!

11. We finally see the light! This dimmable nightstand lamp is the no. 1 bestseller in table lamps on Amazon — originally $49, now just $30!

12. A bedside lamp, alarm clock and Bluetooth speaker all in one? Sounds too good to be true, but it’s not — originally $36, now just $30!

13. These weatherproof string lights will transform your patio into an outdoor oasis — originally $94, now just $80!

14. Sweater weather! This cozy chenille throw blanket just screams fall — originally $25, now just $21!

15. Curl up in the comfort of this wicker papasan chair — originally $179, now just $156!

Looking for additional early Labor Day deals? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!