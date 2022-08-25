11 Halloween Deals to Shop Ahead of Spooky Season on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Is it ever too early to start Halloween shopping? We don’t think so! As the summer starts to wind down, we can’t help but set our sights on spooky season — and we’re ready to order some fun decor to get the anticipation going.

There’s a chance you would think sales on Halloween-themed items wouldn’t have kicked off just yet, but there are plenty of deals if you know where to look! We discovered a number of decorations and a few tees that you can start wearing once summer officially wraps — all of which are on sale. Check them out below!

This Adorable Gnome

Not all Halloween decorations have to be scary, and this adorable little gnome proves it!

Get the Rhuyoshn Halloween Gnome (originally $10) on sale for $7 at Amazon!

This Massive Spider Web

Any lawn or backyard will look incredible with this huge spiderweb display sprawled out for the neighbors to see!

Get the Lovinland Halloween Spider Web Decor (originally $36) on sale for $18 at Amazon!

These Ambient Lights

Purple lights are such an ideal shade for Halloween season, and we can already envision how incredible every room will look!

Get the Toodour Halloween Purple Lights (originally $29) on sale for $21 at Amazon!

This Wall Decor Set

If you’re planning a Halloween get-together, everything you need in the decor department is in this set!

Get the Picoway Halloween Decorations Indoor Set (originally $13) on sale for $11 at Amazon!

This Elegant Spiderweb Decor

If you’re not a fan of decorations that feel a bit kitschy, this lace spiderweb is calling your name!

Get the AerWo Halloween Decoration Black Lace Spiderweb (originally $9) on sale for $7 at Amazon!

These Cute Pillow Covers

Transform your everyday throw pillows to be festive with this set of covers!

Get the KACOPOL Halloween Trick or Treat Pillow Covers (originally $15) on sale for $10 at Amazon!

This Black Decor Set

All-black is perfect for the spooky season, and we’re loving how the theme is reflected within this set!

Get the DAZONGE 41PCS Halloween Decorations on sale for $15 at Amazon!

This Funny Fall Tee

Start your fall on the right foot by rocking this graphic tee!

Get the Anbech Women’s Basic Witch Shirt (originally $19) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

This Festive T-Shirt

There’s nothing better wearing a Hocus Pocus shirt once the fall rolls around!

Get the HDLTE Halloween Tee Shirt (originally $22) on sale for $18 at Amazon!

This Adorable Kid’s Costume

If you’re not sure which type of costume to grab for your child, this one is a classic and seriously cute to boot!

Get the IBTOM CASTLE Mouse Halloween Set (originally $20) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

These Spooky Flameless Candles

Set the mood with these Jack-o’-lantern candles in your home. The best part? You don’t have to worry about any safety hazards!

Get the GenSwin Halloween Flameless Votive Candles (originally $35) on sale for $22 at Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!