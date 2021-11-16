Make Your Home Festive With These Fun Decor Pieces — Up to 74% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You don’t need to totally transform your house or apartment into a winter wonderland to get that festive feel! Just a few little accents here and there are all it takes. If you’re on a budget, you can put seasonal covers on throw pillows that you already own or simply spark a scented candle to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that will put anyone in a cozy mood!

The truth is, you don’t have to shell out big bucks to win the season. In fact, we have a variety of picks lined up that you can score for up to 74% off right now! If you’re planning on having friends or family over for dinner or cocktails, upgrading the vibe is an easy way to make everyone feel warm, fuzzy and festive. Check out our picks below, and prepare for a fabulous holiday season!

Article updated on November 16, 2021 at 12:07 p.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

These Rustic Throw Pillow Covers

Take 40% off the AVOIN colorlife Christmas Throw Pillow Cover!

This Luxe Candle

Get the NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle for just $44!

This Sweet Pumpkin Candle

Take 23% off the 96NORTH Pumpkin Candle!

This Autumnal Wreath

Take 50% off the Lvydec Maple Leaves Fall Wreath!

This Folksy Sherpa Blanket

Take 49% off the PAVILIA Premium Christmas Blanket Sherpa Fleece Throw!

These Photo Fairy Lights

Take 74% off the JMTGNSEP 50 LEDs 50 Photo Clips String Light!

This Modern Light-Up Tree

Get up to 29% off the Balsam Hill Winter Birch LED Tree!

This Classic Christmas Tree

Take 57% off the National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree!

This Light-Up Holiday Wreath

Take 40% off the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath!

This Natural-Looking LED Garland

Take 15% off the Luditek 6.5FT 20 LED Christmas Garland with Lights!

These Bright Throw Pillow Covers

Take 21% off the Jetec 4 Pieces Pillow Case Throw Cushion Cover!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!