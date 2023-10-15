Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, it’s not really fall until we’re curled up under a cozy blanket with a candle burning. Autumnal aromas instantly transport Us to pumpkin patches, apple orchards and Grandma’s kitchen. So many soothing scents!

If you’ve been searching for the perfect fall fragrance, you came to the right place. Here are 10 candles that will make your home feel fresh and festive all season long, from pumpkin spice to apple cider!

Apple Cider Donut Candle

You donut want to miss this Apple Cider Donut candle! One reviewer wrote, “It smells exactly like a warm apple cider doughnut (rich, warm vanilla mixed with apple and cinnamon).”

$25.00 See It!

Pumpkin Maple Crème Caramel Candle

This Pumpkin Maple Crème Caramel Yankee Candle will make your space smell like a sweet treat (minus the trick!). One shopper gushed, “Wonderful new scent for me. The layers of pumpkin and maple and caramel are great and makes my kitchen smell like I have been baking all day. Sweetness without the calories!!”

$31.00 See It!

Autumn Wreath Candle

This bestselling Autumn Wreath candle smells like fall leaves and cinnamon apples. One customer commented, “I love Autumn Wreath for my home in the fall. It’s the perfect scent.”

$34.00 See It!

Pumpkin Chai Candle

With notes of pumpkin, chai, ginger and cinnamon, this delightful scent will make you feel like you’re sipping your favorite pumpkin spiced latte. According to one review, this candle is “highly aromatic. Smells like pumpkin pie. Beautiful rich orange color aka Louis Vuitton or Hermès. The perfect gift. Last so much longer than most candles.”

Starting at $20.00 See It!

Harvest Candle

Enjoy the smells of cinnamon, cloves, apple and pumpkin with this Harvest Yankee Candle. Shoppers say this fragrance perfectly captures the scent of fall!

$34.00 See It!

Pumpkin Spice Odor-Eliminating Candle

Not only does this no. 1 bestselling Pumpkin Spice Scented Candle smell like pumpkin pie, but it also hides unpleasant odors in your home. “In a hurry to improve the scent of your living space and need a quick result?” one reviewer asked. “Light one of these suckers up and it’ll handle the rest.”

$15.00 See It!

Fall Cashmere Scented Candle

Made with ginger spice and warm vanilla, this clean candle conjures up the feeling of cozy cashmere. As one shopper said, “This candle is everything you want out of a fall scent. It’s cozy, creamy, comforting, and just lovely.”

$45.00 See It!

Apple Pumpkin Candle

Apple spice and everything nice! This Apple Pumpkin Candle feels nostalgic, bringing Us back to our childhood.

$31.00 See It!

Homesick Autumn Hayride Candle

Hay, birch wood, maple and amber make up the notes of this Autumn Hayride Candle by Homesick. Yee-haw!

$38.00 See It!

Crisp Fall Night Candle

Get cozy with this Crisp Fall Night Candle from Yankee Candle! “Great strong fall scent!” one customer declared. “Reminds me more of a masculine smell.”

$31.00 See It!

