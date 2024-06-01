Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you plan on going out and having some picnics this summer? Why not look the part with a beautiful dress that brings every part of a picnic to mind, mostly the tablecloth? That might sound silly, but it’s exactly what you’ll be thinking about when you slip into this look. It’s just fun and whimsical enough to make you really feel the summer, and get others in the mood, too. And you can get it right now at Walmart if you’re interested.

The Allegra K Plaid Ruffled Sleeveless Dress is just $31 at Walmart, and it’s one you won’t want to miss out on, because there’s no doubt everyone else will want their own, too. This sleeveless dress is red and white checked all over like a picnic blanket or a tablecloth, and it has ruffled sleeves and a ruffled collar. Let’s not forget its ruffled hem as well, which brings the entire look together. This is a dress that you can elevate with simple accessories, but it can stand alone all on its own as well. It’s such a fun and unique look that you’ll want to wear it every chance you get.

As usual, this is a full-length dress that’s just affordable enough to add plenty of other accessories to, like a beige pair of sandals or purse or even a fun hair barrette. There are a lot of ways you can enhance the look, but the base dress is cheap and quality, which you’ve probably already learned you can trust Walmart for.

If you want a summer-appropriate look but don’t want to empty your entire wallet for it, be sure to grab yours now before it sells out this season.

