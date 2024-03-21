Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There is no such thing as having too many pairs of sneakers — seriously! Multiple pairs are required to suit different circumstances — think about it. You need a different pair of shoes for the gym than you do for running errands or hanging out with your friends. I love sneakers because they can serve a multitude of fashion purposes — and now that we’re officially in spring, I can pull out my favorite pair! Sometimes, it can be hard to find versatile sneakers that you can wear while doing it all. If you’re looking for an option though, we have your back. I found my go-to functional pair of Nike sneakers — and they just so happen to be 30% off now at Nordstrom!

These Nike Gamma Force Sneakers are an easy way into the sneaker universe if you’re looking for an entry point. These shoes feature recycled leather and synthetics for a sturdy and durable feel. Also, this pair of sneakers has a low-top platform silhouette for a chunky yet flexible alternative. If you fancy the Air Force 1 style, you’ll love these, as they’re more edgy and suitable for activewear.

Get the Nike Gamma Force Sneakers for $67 (was $95) at Nordstrom!

To style these sneakers, you can pair them with sleek leggings and a sweatshirt for a cozy, sporty outfit. On a brunch date, you can team them with distressed jeans and a fun graphic T-shirt for a relaxed but cute appearance. Also, this option comes in six colors and has a 5 to 12 size range!

While reviewing and gushing over these sneakers, a Nordstrom reviewer noted, “Great shoes. You will be very happy with your purchase. These are a nice, steady pair with a soft look to them. They are true to size and not heavy on the feet.”

Another Nordstrom shopper said, “I now have two pairs of Gammas, and I love them. Comfortable and stylish. I love wearing them to work and matching them with my outfits. True to size but roomy enough. Love.”

One more reviewer added, “I love the style. They look great with anything, and they are comfortable and fit perfectly!”

Simply put, sneakers are an essential for any shopper. If you need a new pair, get these sporty Nike sneakers for a steal while you still can!

See it: Get the Nike Gamma Force Sneakers for $67 (was $95) at Nordstrom!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Nike here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!